New Magic Key Exclusive Ice Cream Float Sampler Arrives at Disneyland’s Golden Horseshoe

Disneyland Resort’s biggest fans have an exclusive opportunity to indulge in a new treat offering.
The Key to Snacking:
- Disneyland has announced that Magic Key Holders can order a new trio of ice cream floats from The Golden Horseshoe.
- The new tasty trio is only available to Magic Key holders through mobile order on the Disneyland Resort App.
- The Frontierland location’s sweet treat sampler includes:
- One Traditional Barq’s Root Beer Float.
- One Coca-Cola Float with grenadine syrup and maraschino cherries.
- One Sprite Float with grenadine syrup and maraschino cherries.
- Magic Key holder discounts apply. A valid Magic Key pass connected to your Disney account is required to access the item in the mobile app. A reservation and valid admission are required for park entry.
