New Magic Key Exclusive Ice Cream Float Sampler Arrives at Disneyland’s Golden Horseshoe

Disneyland Resort’s biggest fans have an exclusive opportunity to indulge in a new treat offering.

The Key to Snacking:

Disneyland has announced that Magic Key Holders can order a new trio of ice cream floats from The Golden Horseshoe.

The new tasty trio is only available to Magic Key holders through mobile order on the Disneyland Resort App.

The Frontierland location’s sweet treat sampler includes: One Traditional Barq’s Root Beer Float. One Coca-Cola Float with grenadine syrup and maraschino cherries. One Sprite Float with grenadine syrup and maraschino cherries.



Magic Key holder discounts apply. A valid Magic Key pass connected to your Disney account is required to access the item in the mobile app. A reservation and valid admission are required for park entry.

