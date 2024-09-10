Menu Items Coming to Disneyland Resort for Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month

Disney Parks Blog has released the foodie guide for Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month at the Disneyland Resort.

The Disneyland Resort will be celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month from September 15th through October 15th.

Check out the menu items that will be available in honor of the celebration.

Menu Items:

Disneyland Park

Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante (Currently available through Nov. 14)

Torta Cubana: Breaded steak, sliced ham, panela cheese, jalapeño mayo, guacatillo sauce, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and Julienne onions on a grilled bolillo (New)

Disney California Adventure Park

Award Wieners (Currently available through Nov. 14)

Torta de Milanesa: Beef Milanesa with grilled ham and panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, jalapeños and avocado spread on a Telera roll, served with Cuties Mandarin Oranges or Filmstrip Fries (New)

Stuffed Pan Dulce: Cream-filled pan dulce with macerated berries (New)

Hollywood Lounge (Currently available through Nov. 14)

Chile Relleno Burrito: Rice, beans, pico de gallo, chile relleno, salsa roja and crema, wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with tortilla chips and salsa roja

Lamplight Lounge (Currently available)

Brown Soul Juguito Hazy IPA (New)

Studio Catering Co. (Currently available through Nov. 14)

Novelties at Disneyland Resort (available starting September 15th)

Coco Floral Skull Sipper (Limit ten per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); Available at the following locations: At Disneyland Park: Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Refreshment Corner, Churros near Casey Jr. Circus Train At Disney California Adventure Park: Chiller Cart, Fairfax Market, Hollywood Lounge, Mortimer’s Market, Paradise Garden Grill, Stadium Vending, Studio Catering Co.



Downtown Disney District

Ballast Points Brewing Co. (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Chile Relleno Burger: 1/2 lb. beef patty with pepper jack cheese and poblano mayo topped with a chile relleno and tomato salsa (New)

Céntrico (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Chicken Tamal: Corn husk tamal with mole rojo, braised chicken, and pickled cauliflower, carrots, watermelon, and radish (New)

Tamal de Rajas: Corn husk tamal, rajas, Mexican cheese blend, and pickled cauliflower, carrots, watermelon, and radish (New)

Naples Ristorante e Bar (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Quesabirria Pizza: Neapolitan dough topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, slow-braised beef birria, and shredded Chihuahua cheese topped with diced onion and cilantro and served with a cup of consume and fresh lime wedges (New)

Paseo (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Visit Paseo for a three-course meal for two celebrating flavors from across Latin America (New) Kanpachi Crudo: Aji amarillo and mango agua chile, red onion, cherry tomato, cilantro criollo, and green oil Pork belly Chicharron: Black beans and rice, fried plantains, chimichurri, and a mole rojo Quesadilla de Pan: Fried plantain cream, dulce de leche whip cream, and crispy rice



Salt & Straw (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Chocolate Champurrado with Sesame Toffee: Spiced champurrado ice cream with sweet skull-popping shards of sesame seed toffee

Tiendita (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Chef’s Special Aguas Frescas: Daily selections celebrating the flavors of Latin America (New)

Wetzel’s Pretzels (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Choco-Churro Bitz: Classic Cin-A-Bitz drizzled with dulce de leche and Ghirardelli chocolate sauce

Pixar Place Hotel

Great Maple Modern American Eatery (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Tres Leches Doughnut: Doughnuts with evaporated milk, condensed milk, and cream (New)

Kid Friendly Options

Stuffed Pan Dulce: Cream-filled pan dulce with macerated berries

Rancho Del Zocalo Restaurante at Disneyland Park Bean and Cheese Burrito served with rice, applesauce, vegetables, and choice of small low fat milk or small DASANI water Chicken Taco served with rice, applesauce, vegetables, and choice of small low fat milk or small DASANI water

