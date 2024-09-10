Caleb Graves Passes Away After Collapsing at the Finish Line at Disneyland’s Halloween Half Marathon

According to the Los Angeles Times, a runner died after collapsing at Disney's 2024 Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon.
What’s Happening:
- 35-year-old Caleb Graves of Garden Grove passed away after collapsing near the finish line of the Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon.
- He was pronounced dead at a local hospital after receiving medical assistance shortly after he ended the race.
- Sgt. Matt Sutter, a public information officer for the Anaheim Police Department, provided a statement to EW saying, "The runner crossed the finish line. As soon as he did, one of the workers at the marathon noticed the gentleman was clutching his chest. They noticed he was going into cardiac arrest."
- Once he was transported to Anaheim Global Medical Center, he was pronounced dead an hour later.
- The day before he died, Graves posted a video on Tik Tok saying he passed out from heat exhaustion after going to walk his dog, saying, "I really hope I get through the race tomorrow morning."
- The day of the race, temperatures were over 100 degrees.
- Disneyland Resort spokesperson Jessica Good stated, "We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss, and our hearts are with Caleb’s family and loved ones during this difficult time."