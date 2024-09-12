The Emotions of “Inside Out 2” Added to the Create Your Own Headband Experience at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Pixar fans will soon be able to customize their own headbands with emotions new and old from the world of Inside Out.
What’s Happening:
- Get ready to make a core memory with new mini plush accessories featuring characters from Inside Out 2 joining the popular Create Your Own Headband experience.
- Visitors to both Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort will be able to choose from their favorite Inside Out 2 characters to customize a headband beginning Monday, September 16th.
- Characters available to add to your headband include Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, Disgust, Anxiety, Anxiety, Ennui, Embarrassment and Envy.
- Walt Disney World guests will want to head to Disney Ever After at Disney Springs, while at the Disneyland Resort, you can pick these up at The Mad Hatter on Main Street U.S.A. and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff at Disney California Adventure.
- Disney notes there is a limited availability, so you’ll want to pick these up as soon as possible.
- The headband set-up is simple: Grab a blank headband ($9.99) and whichever characters you want to adorn it with ($11.99 each). Once purchased, the characters can be attached with a strap.
- This news comes the same day it was revealed that Inside Out 2 will be heading to Disney+ in less than two weeks.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com