The emotions are coming to your living room, as Inside Out 2 will be coming to Disney+ in less than two weeks!

What’s Happening:

The top animated movie of all time, Pixar’s Inside Out 2 , will be making its streaming debut Wednesday, September 25th on Disney+.

The blockbuster hit film became the highest-grossing animated film of all time, the fastest animated film to reach $1 billion globally, and is currently the 8th highest grossing film in global box office history.

With international take so high, it’s clear that the story of Riley, a newly minted teenager, and her emotions as headquarters undergoes a sudden demolition to make room for new emotions, like Anxiety, resonates with people around the globe.

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is still in theaters, and is now available to own on digital formats, with a release on physical media also set for September 10th.

Disney+ will continue the story of Inside Out even further with the new series Dream Productions in development, as revealed at D23

This news also comes as the streaming service is offering a special discount deal

