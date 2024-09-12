The Emotions Are Coming to Your Living Room as “Inside Out 2” Gets Disney+ Release Date

The emotions are coming to your living room, as Inside Out 2 will be coming to Disney+ in less than two weeks!

What’s Happening:

  • The top animated movie of all time, Pixar’s Inside Out 2, will be making its streaming debut Wednesday, September 25th on Disney+.
  • The blockbuster hit film became the highest-grossing animated film of all time, the fastest animated film to reach $1 billion globally, and is currently the 8th highest grossing film in global box office history.
  • With international take so high, it’s clear that the story of Riley, a newly minted teenager, and her emotions as headquarters undergoes a sudden demolition to make room for new emotions, like Anxiety, resonates with people around the globe.

  • Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is still in theaters, and is now available to own on digital formats, with a release on physical media also set for September 10th.
  • Disney+ will continue the story of Inside Out even further with the new series Dream Productions in development, as revealed at D23.
  • This news also comes as the streaming service is offering a special discount deal… ahead of a new round of price hikes coming next month.

