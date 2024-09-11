“Dancing with the Stars” Season 33 Premiere Night Song Lineup Revealed

ABC’s Dancing with the Stars has revealed the song lineup for the season 33 premiere next week.
What’s Happening:
- Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, Dancing with the Stars is set to return for its 33rd season on Tuesday, September 17th on ABC and Disney+.
- Following on from the reveal of the cast last week, we now know what performances will be taking place during the season premiere.
- For their first performance, the celebrity and pro duos are set to perform dances, including the Tango, Cha Cha, Salsa, Foxtrot and Jive.
- Here’s what you can expect:
- Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Tango to “A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]” by Shaboozey & David Guetta
- Fashionista and entrepreneur Anna Delvey and pro Ezra Sosa will perform a Cha Cha to “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter
- The Bachelor Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Cha Cha to “Dancin’ In The Country” by Tyler Hubbard
- NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Salsa to “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan
- TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Tango to “HOT TO GO!” by Chappell Roan
- Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Cha Cha to “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” by Shania Twain
- Model and cover girl Brooks Nader and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Tango to “Piece of Me” by Britney Spears
- Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Jive to “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen
- Reality royalty Phaedra Parks and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Cha Cha to “I’m Every Woman” by Whitney Houston
- Movie star Eric Roberts and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Cha Cha to “Old Time Rock and Roll” by Bob Seger
- TV icon Tori Spelling and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Foxtrot to “Trustfall” by P!nk
- The Bachelorette Jenn Tran and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Cha Cha to “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus
- Sitcom and movie actor Reginald VelJohnson and pro Emma Slater will perform a Salsa to “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men
- The season premiere will also feature an opening number with all the cast, set to “Set My Heart On Fire (I’m Alive x And The Beat Goes On)” by Majestic, The Jammin Kid & Céline Dion, choreographed by Jamal Sims.
- Dancing with the Stars returns on Tuesday, September 17th (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), simulcast LIVE on ABC and Disney+, and available the next day on Hulu.
