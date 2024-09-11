“Dancing with the Stars” Season 33 Premiere Night Song Lineup Revealed

ABC’s Dancing with the Stars has revealed the song lineup for the season 33 premiere next week.

What’s Happening:

Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, Dancing with the Stars is set to return for its 33rd season on Tuesday, September 17th on ABC and Disney+

Following on from the reveal of the cast last week

For their first performance, the celebrity and pro duos are set to perform dances, including the Tango, Cha Cha, Salsa, Foxtrot and Jive.

Here’s what you can expect: Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Tango to “A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]” by Shaboozey & David Guetta Fashionista and entrepreneur Anna Delvey and pro Ezra Sosa will perform a Cha Cha to “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter The Bachelor Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Cha Cha to “Dancin’ In The Country” by Tyler Hubbard NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Salsa to “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Tango to “HOT TO GO!” by Chappell Roan Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Cha Cha to “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” by Shania Twain Model and cover girl Brooks Nader and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Tango to “Piece of Me” by Britney Spears Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Jive to “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen Reality royalty Phaedra Parks and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Cha Cha to “I’m Every Woman” by Whitney Houston Movie star Eric Roberts and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Cha Cha to “Old Time Rock and Roll” by Bob Seger TV icon Tori Spelling and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Foxtrot to “Trustfall” by P!nk The Bachelorette Jenn Tran and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Cha Cha to “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus Sitcom and movie actor Reginald VelJohnson and pro Emma Slater will perform a Salsa to “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men

The season premiere will also feature an opening number with all the cast, set to “Set My Heart On Fire (I’m Alive x And The Beat Goes On)” by Majestic, The Jammin Kid & Céline Dion, choreographed by Jamal Sims.

Dancing with the Stars returns on Tuesday, September 17th (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), simulcast LIVE on ABC and Disney+, and available the next day on Hulu