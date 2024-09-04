“Dancing with the Stars” Season 33 Celebrity Cast Revealed

The list of celebrities ready to hit the dance floor for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars has been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- This morning on ABC’s Good Morning America, the celebrity cast and professional dancing partners were revealed for the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars.
- Featuring on the show this go around are:
- Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola with partner Witney Carson
- Notorious ankle bracelet fashionista Anna Delvey with partner Ezra Sosa
- From The Bachelor, Joey Graziadei with partner Jenna Johnson
- NBA Champion Dwight Howard with partner Daniella Karagach
- TV star Chandler Kinney with partner Brandon Armstrong
- Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher with partner Alan Bersten
- Model and cover girl Brooks Nader with partner Gleb Savchenko
- Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik with partner Rylee Arnold
- Reality royalty Phaedra Parks with partner Val Chmerkovskiy
- Movie star Eric Roberts with partner Britt Stewart
- TV icon Tori Spelling with partner Pasha Pashkov
- From The Bachelorette, Jenn Tran with partner Sasha Farber
- Sitcom and movie actor Reginald VelJohnson with partner Emma Slater
- The pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
- Once again hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, Dancing with the Stars returns on Tuesday, September 17th (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), simulcast LIVE on ABC and Disney+, and available next day on Hulu.
