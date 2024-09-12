New Disney+ Subscription Deal Debuts Ahead Of Price Hikes

Disney+ has released a new discount for new (and returning) subscribers ahead of price hikes next month.

What’s Happening:

A limited time offer has been announced for those wishing to subscribe to Disney+.

Disney+ basic (which includes ads) is now being offered for $1.99 a month for the first three months.

This streaming offer is available to all new and returning subscribers.

After three months, subscribers to this new offer will then be charged $9.99 a month for the with-ads plan.

$9.99 is the result of a price hike for the service, going into effect on October 17th, with most plans seeing an increase

Want to join in the Disney+ fun with this new offer? You can sign up here

