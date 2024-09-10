Wayne Brady’s Dream Comes True as He Becomes a Dapper Dan at Walt Disney World

Wayne Brady has done many things in his career, but one thing he’s always wanted to do is be a Dapper Dan at Walt Disney World. That goal has come true thanks to his new Freeform reality show.

What’s Happening:

Everyone knows Wayne Brady — actor, comedian, host, singer and preeminent multihyphenate of this generation — but there’s more to the man seen onstage. What happens when such an iconic entertainer peels back the curtain on the realities of an unexpected life?

That answer is revealed in his new Freeform reality series, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix Magic Kingdom

In the TikTok shared below, Brady joined in with the Dapper Dans

Having grown up in Orlando, Brady actually started his professional career at Universal Studios Florida, where he performed in a number of shows involving Ghostbusters and Beetlejuice.

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix is now available to watch on Freeform and stream on Hulu

