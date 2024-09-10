Wayne Brady’s Dream Comes True as He Becomes a Dapper Dan at Walt Disney World

Wayne Brady has done many things in his career, but one thing he’s always wanted to do is be a Dapper Dan at Walt Disney World. That goal has come true thanks to his new Freeform reality show.

What’s Happening:

  • Everyone knows Wayne Brady — actor, comedian, host, singer and preeminent multihyphenate of this generation — but there’s more to the man seen onstage. What happens when such an iconic entertainer peels back the curtain on the realities of an unexpected life?
  • That answer is revealed in his new Freeform reality series, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix. And in promoting his new series, Brady and his family recently visited the Magic Kingdom where a dream of his came true.
  • In the TikTok shared below, Brady joined in with the Dapper Dans to perform a song for his family on the streets of Main Street U.S.A.

  • Having grown up in Orlando, Brady actually started his professional career at Universal Studios Florida, where he performed in a number of shows involving Ghostbusters and Beetlejuice.
  • Wayne Brady: The Family Remix is now available to watch on Freeform and stream on Hulu.

