Photos: Florida Blue Lounge Returns to Restaurant Marrakesh for the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

Restaurant Marrakesh in EPCOT’s Morocco pavilion now has a new use, once again serving as the Florida Blue Lounge.

What’s Happening:

  • Florida Blue members (the state’s Blue Cross Blue Shield plan) can enter the lounge daily through November 23rd from 12:00-6:00 p.m.
  • Even if you’re not a member, you can head to FloridaBlue.com/Magic to acquire a free guest pass.
  • Inside, guests can enjoy comfortable air conditioning with a variety of complimentary drinks, such as cold brew coffee and Moroccan mint tea available.

  • Guests also have the opportunity to create their very own personalized mosaic tile.

  • Additionally, visitors to the Florida Blue Lounge can request reserved seating to the Eat to the Beat Concert Series, while quantities last.
