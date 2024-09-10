Photos: Florida Blue Lounge Returns to Restaurant Marrakesh for the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

Restaurant Marrakesh in EPCOT’s Morocco pavilion now has a new use, once again serving as the Florida Blue Lounge.

What’s Happening:

Florida Blue members (the state’s Blue Cross Blue Shield plan) can enter the lounge daily through November 23rd from 12:00-6:00 p.m.

Even if you’re not a member, you can head to FloridaBlue.com/Magic

Inside, guests can enjoy comfortable air conditioning with a variety of complimentary drinks, such as cold brew coffee and Moroccan mint tea available.

Guests also have the opportunity to create their very own personalized mosaic tile.

Additionally, visitors to the Florida Blue Lounge can request reserved seating to the Eat to the Beat Concert Series, while quantities last.

Our thanks to our friends at MouseSteps

