Photos: Florida Blue Lounge Returns to Restaurant Marrakesh for the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

Restaurant Marrakesh in EPCOT’s Morocco pavilion now has a new use, once again serving as the Florida Blue Lounge.
What’s Happening:
- After temporarily being used as an Annual Passholder lounge and a Kidcot Fun Stop, the long-closed Restaurant Marrakesh has once again been transformed into a Florida Blue Lounge for the duration of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.
- Florida Blue members (the state’s Blue Cross Blue Shield plan) can enter the lounge daily through November 23rd from 12:00-6:00 p.m.
- Even if you’re not a member, you can head to FloridaBlue.com/Magic to acquire a free guest pass.
- Inside, guests can enjoy comfortable air conditioning with a variety of complimentary drinks, such as cold brew coffee and Moroccan mint tea available.
- Guests also have the opportunity to create their very own personalized mosaic tile.
- Additionally, visitors to the Florida Blue Lounge can request reserved seating to the Eat to the Beat Concert Series, while quantities last.
Our thanks to our friends at MouseSteps for their help with acquiring these photos.
