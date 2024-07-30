Photos: Restaurant Marrakesh Transforms in Morocco’s Kidcot Fun Stop Location at EPCOT

After playing host to a temporary Annual Passholder lounge, Restaurant Marrakesh in EPCOT’s Morocco pavilion has now become a Kidcot Fun Stop and seating area.

Restaurant Marrakesh was transformed into a Passholder Lounge from May 1st to June 18th as part of V.I.Passholder Days at Walt Disney World. With that event coming to a close, the large, empty restaurant has become the new home to Morocco’s Kidcot Fun Stop.

Having been closed since the pandemic closures of 2020, Restaurant Marrakesh is also now in use as a seating area for EPCOT guests to get out of the warm Florida sun.

