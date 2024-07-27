“Deadpool & Wolverine” Canteens and Tumblers from Corkcicle Now Available at Disney Springs

You can emulate best bubs Deadpool and Wolverine with your very own Corkcicle drinkware, now available at Disney Springs.
What’s Happening:
- Both a canteen and tumbler of Deadpool and Wolverine are now available, featuring sleek designs of each character’s masks on yellow for Wolverine and red for Deadpool.
- These items are now available to purchase at the Corkcicle kiosk, located in The Landing at Disney Springs, as shared by the official Disney Springs Instagram.
- Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters everywhere!
