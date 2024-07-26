Time For Some Chimichangas — Deadpool Has Taken Over “Rocket League”

The Epic Games created game, which showcases an extreme version of soccer using cars, has added several new cosmetics in celebration of the Merc with the Mouth.
What’s Happening:
- Rocket League has announced on X that Deadpool has taken over their in-game item shop.
- The collaboration in celebration of Deadpool & Wolverine contains 9 different items, including 5 vehicle decals, a chimichanga topper, wheels, a goal explosion and a player banner.
- Merc: El Guero Taqueria Decal – Only available in bundles – Food truck inspired skin.
- Merc with the Motor Decal Bundle – 700 credits (around $7) – Contains both the Octane and Fennec all over print decals featuring Deadpool.
- Scarab: Scarabpool – 700 credits – Contains the Scarab shaped Deadpool decal. Players can also purchase the Scarabpool and Black Scarabpool skin in a bundle for 1000 credits (about $10).
- Deadpool’s Chimichanga Topper – Only available in the Deadpool Mega Bundle- A car topper featuring the Merc with the Mouth’s favorite snack.
- Wade Carefully Wheels – 400 credits (around $4) – Deadpool decorative wheels.
- Deadpool Rides Again Goal Explosion – 800 credits (around $8) – a goal emote showcasing Deadpool on a unicorn.
- Deadpool Player Banner – Only available in the Deadpool Mega Bundle – Public name plate featuring the antihero.
- Players can purchase these items as a part of the Deadpool Mega Bundle for 2000 credits (Around $20).
- Additionally, players can purchase the Deadpool Decal Bundle for 1300 credits (around $13), which contains all the decals above.
- The game has brought back several previously released Wolverine cosmetics as well.
- These cosmetics will be available until August 12th.
- Epic Games and Disney announced a partnership earlier this year that will continue to see more Disney brands appear in the gaming company’s titles.
- You can watch the full trailer below:
