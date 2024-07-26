Lightspeed to the Blunderdome — Four New Star Wars Costumes are Coming to “Fall Guys”

The obstacle course battle royale game will introduce the four new costumes later this month.
What’s Happening:
- Fall Guys, the Epic Games owned, whimsical online multiplayer game, announced on X that Darth Maul, Padme Amidala, Yoda and R2-D2 costumes will be arriving in-game on July 30th.
- The four new Star Wars cosmetics will be available to purchase in the in-game store.
- In the X post, the game showcased the characters in the Blunderdome, highlighting how these skins will look as the race to victory.
- The new skins are further evidence of Disney and Epic Games recent partnership. Previously, the game has seen costumes inspired by The Jungle Book, Nightmare Before Christmas, The Incredibles and more!
- Fall Guys is free-to-play and can be downloaded on every major gaming console and PC.
