Trailer Released For Marvel Additions to “Fall Guys”

A trailer has been released for the Fall Guys: Avengers Assemble.

What’s Happening:

  • The popular video game series is adding some Marvel flair to the gameplay this summer.
  • Alternate costumes, emotes, and celebrations are on the horizon in the game’s Blunderdome.
  • Thor & Jane Foster will be available for purchase in the game’s store on June 18th.
  • Players can also pick up Hulk & World Breaker Hulk on June 27th.
  • Fittingly, Captain America & Sam Wilson will go up in the store on July 4th.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
