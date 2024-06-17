Trailer Released For Marvel Additions to “Fall Guys”

A trailer has been released for the Fall Guys: Avengers Assemble.

What’s Happening:

The popular video game series is adding some Marvel

Alternate costumes, emotes, and celebrations are on the horizon in the game’s Blunderdome.

Thor & Jane Foster will be available for purchase in the game’s store on June 18th.

Players can also pick up Hulk & World Breaker Hulk on June 27th.

Fittingly, Captain America & Sam Wilson will go up in the store on July 4th.

