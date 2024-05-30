Video: “Marvel Rivals” Console Announce Trailer Reveals Free-to-Play Video Game Coming to PS5 and Xbox

Today Marvel Entertainment revealed the Console Announce Trailer for its upcoming free-to-play hero shooter video game Marvel Rivals.

What’s happening:

A new Console Announce Trailer for the upcoming video game Marvel Rivals was released via the official Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.

was released via the official Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel. The game will be free-to-play with a current lineup of 19 familiar superhero characters from Marvel Comics. Characters include Spider-Man, Hulk, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Loki, Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Mantis, Namor, Peni Parker, Magik, Luna Snow, Storm, Magneto, Punisher, Scarlet Witch, and Hela.

Marvel Rivals was first announced back at the end of March, and in the beginning of April its first map was revealed to be Yggsgard. Tokyo 2099 will also be a playable map in the game. A “closed Alpha test” for Marvel Rivals began on May 10th.

Watch Marvel Rivals | Console Announce Trailer:



What they’re saying:

Marvel Entertainment: “Marvel Rivals finally comes to PlayStation 5 and Xbox! Venom and Adam Warlock unleash their powers! Watch as they lead their teams into an epic face-off with all-new Team-Up abilities and environmental destruction! To celebrate, we've prepared an exclusive Spider-Man costume for PS5, available at the game launch!”

“Marvel Rivals finally comes to PlayStation 5 and Xbox! Venom and Adam Warlock unleash their powers! Watch as they lead their teams into an epic face-off with all-new Team-Up abilities and environmental destruction! To celebrate, we've prepared an exclusive Spider-Man costume for PS5, available at the game launch!” “Marvel Rivals is a Super Hero team-based PVP shooter! Assemble an all-star Marvel squad, devise countless strategies by combining powers to form unique Team-Up skills and fight in destructible, ever-changing battlefields across the continually evolving Marvel Universe!”

The next phase of Marvel Rivals, the closed Beta test, will take place in July on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam. For additional information, be sure to visit Marvel Entertainment’s official website for the game.

Related stories: