Video: “Marvel Rivals” Console Announce Trailer Reveals Free-to-Play Video Game Coming to PS5 and Xbox

Today Marvel Entertainment revealed the Console Announce Trailer for its upcoming free-to-play hero shooter video game Marvel Rivals.
What’s happening:
- A new Console Announce Trailer for the upcoming video game Marvel Rivals was released via the official Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.
- The game will be free-to-play with a current lineup of 19 familiar superhero characters from Marvel Comics. Characters include Spider-Man, Hulk, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Loki, Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Mantis, Namor, Peni Parker, Magik, Luna Snow, Storm, Magneto, Punisher, Scarlet Witch, and Hela.
- Marvel Rivals was first announced back at the end of March, and in the beginning of April its first map was revealed to be Yggsgard. Tokyo 2099 will also be a playable map in the game. A “closed Alpha test” for Marvel Rivals began on May 10th.
Watch Marvel Rivals | Console Announce Trailer:
What they’re saying:
- Marvel Entertainment: “Marvel Rivals finally comes to PlayStation 5 and Xbox! Venom and Adam Warlock unleash their powers! Watch as they lead their teams into an epic face-off with all-new Team-Up abilities and environmental destruction! To celebrate, we've prepared an exclusive Spider-Man costume for PS5, available at the game launch!”
- “Marvel Rivals is a Super Hero team-based PVP shooter! Assemble an all-star Marvel squad, devise countless strategies by combining powers to form unique Team-Up skills and fight in destructible, ever-changing battlefields across the continually evolving Marvel Universe!”
The next phase of Marvel Rivals, the closed Beta test, will take place in July on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam. For additional information, be sure to visit Marvel Entertainment’s official website for the game.
