Yggsgard Revealed as First Map for “Marvel Rivals”

Last month, Marvel and NetEase Games revealed Marvel Rivais, their new super hero team-based PVP shooter. Now, Marvel has shared a video unveiling the first map to be featured in the new game.

After the Timestream Entanglement, Asgard fused with Yggdrasill, the World Tree that connects all Ten Realms. Now Loki, the God of Mischief, uses his tricks to seize control and build his new kingdom: Yggsgard

You can check out Yggsgard in the video below: