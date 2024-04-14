Yggsgard Revealed as First Map for “Marvel Rivals”

Last month, Marvel and NetEase Games revealed Marvel Rivais, their new super hero team-based PVP shooter. Now, Marvel has shared a video unveiling the first map to be featured in the new game.
- After the Timestream Entanglement, Asgard fused with Yggdrasill, the World Tree that connects all Ten Realms. Now Loki, the God of Mischief, uses his tricks to seize control and build his new kingdom: Yggsgard
- You can check out Yggsgard in the video below:
- In Marvel Rivals, players can assemble an ever-evolving all-star squad of Super Heroes and Super Villains, while battling with unique super powers across a dynamic lineup of destructible maps from across the Marvel Multiverse.
- Marvel Rivals is in development for PC by a NetEase team composed of global talent, who previously worked on hit franchises such as Call of Duty and Battlefield.
- Marvel Rivals features a storyline crafted by the NetEase writing team where the merciless clash between the tyrannical dictator Doctor Doom and his future counterpart from the year 2099 has forced countless universes to collide in the Timestream Entanglement, creating new worlds and crises still unknown. Now, Super Heroes and Super Villains from across the multiverse must fight together and against one another as disparate groups seek to defeat both Dooms before one achieves domination of these realities. Familiar faces become newfound foes while former enemies become the greatest of allies in Marvel Rivals.