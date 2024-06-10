Trailer for The Sky Breaker Story Pack for “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora” Released

The trailer for the first story pack for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been released.

What’s Happening:

  • At Ubisoft Forward, the first trailer was released for The Sky Breaker Story Pack, the first story pack available for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.
  • As a mysterious shadow looms in the sky, the Na’vi’s celebration (and livelihoods) are threatened.
  • Gamers can work to face the RDA and protect the unity of the Na’vi clans.
  • The Sky Breaker Story Pack will be available for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on July 16th.

