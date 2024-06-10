Trailer for The Sky Breaker Story Pack for “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora” Released

The trailer for the first story pack for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been released.

What’s Happening:

At Ubisoft Forward, the first trailer was released for The Sky Breaker Story Pack, the first story pack available for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora .

. As a mysterious shadow looms in the sky, the Na’vi’s celebration (and livelihoods) are threatened.

Gamers can work to face the RDA and protect the unity of the Na’vi clans.

The Sky Breaker Story Pack will be available for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on July 16th.

