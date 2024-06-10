“Star Wars Outlaws” Unveils Official Gameplay Showcase

Official gameplay has been released for the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws.

What’s Happening:

At Ubisoft Forward, the official gameplay showcase has been revealed for Star Wars Outlaws .

. The over ten minute video includes multiple locations and extended look at the open worlds you can explore within the game.

Pre-order is available now, where gamers can receive the Kessel Runner Bonus Pack, which includes cosmetics for your speeder and starship.

Star Wars Outlaws will be released on August 30th.

will be released on August 30th. With the Gold or Ultimate edition, gamers can play up to three days early.

