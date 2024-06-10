“Star Wars Outlaws” Unveils Official Gameplay Showcase

Official gameplay has been released for the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws.
What’s Happening:
- At Ubisoft Forward, the official gameplay showcase has been revealed for Star Wars Outlaws.
- The over ten minute video includes multiple locations and extended look at the open worlds you can explore within the game.
- Pre-order is available now, where gamers can receive the Kessel Runner Bonus Pack, which includes cosmetics for your speeder and starship.
- Star Wars Outlaws will be released on August 30th.
- With the Gold or Ultimate edition, gamers can play up to three days early.
