Upcoming “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle” Releases Game Footage

New footage has been released from the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

What’s Happening:

The initial official showcase reveal has been released for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle .

. Coming to the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Day One with Game Pass, the new game is set between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade.

The single player game allows players to take on the mantle of the legendary archaeologist.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to be released later this year.

More Video Game News: