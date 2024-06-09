Upcoming “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle” Releases Game Footage

New footage has been released from the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
What’s Happening:
- The initial official showcase reveal has been released for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
- Coming to the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Day One with Game Pass, the new game is set between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade.
- The single player game allows players to take on the mantle of the legendary archaeologist.
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to be released later this year.
