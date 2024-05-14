Supersuits from “The Incredibles” are Flying into “Fall Guys!”

Disney-Pixar is teaming up with Epic Games once again to bring The Incredibles to the Blunderdome.
What’s Happening:
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has announced on X that character cosmetics from The Incredibles will be flying into the game tomorrow!
- Skins inspired by Mr. Incredible, Frozone, Syndrome, and a wig inspired by Edna Mode will be available to purchase through the in-game item shop.
- The item shop does refresh periodically, so make sure you use your super speed to check these out.
- Fall Guys, purchased by Epic Games in March 2021, is continuing to expand the game’s collection of Disney Character skins.
- Collaborations for other Disney titles, like The Jungle Book and The Nightmare Before Christmas, have been incredibly popular for the online game.
- Fall Guys is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer, battle-royale style game.
- Players match with people from around the world competing in obstacle course style rounds until there is one player left.
