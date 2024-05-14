Supersuits from “The Incredibles” are Flying into “Fall Guys!”

Disney-Pixar is teaming up with Epic Games once again to bring The Incredibles to the Blunderdome.

What’s Happening:

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has announced

Skins inspired by Mr. Incredible, Frozone, Syndrome, and a wig inspired by Edna Mode will be available to purchase through the in-game item shop.

The item shop does refresh periodically, so make sure you use your super speed to check these out.

Fall Guys, purchased by Epic Games in March 2021, is continuing to expand the game's collection of Disney Character skins.

Collaborations for other Disney titles, like The Jungle Book and The Nightmare Before Christmas, have been incredibly popular for the online game.

Fall Guys is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer, battle-royale style game.

Players match with people from around the world competing in obstacle course style rounds until there is one player left.

