Lucasfilm and Epic Games Tease New “Fortnite” / Star Wars Collaboration Coming Ahead of May the 4th

This morning, Lucasfilm Games and Epic Games released a teaser trailer for another new upcoming collaboration between the popular Fortnite video game and the enduring Star Wars franchise.

What’s happening:

A new teaser trailer on the official Fortnite YouTube channel promises another upcoming collaboration between the smash-hit online video game and the 47-year-old Star Wars franchise, coming on May 3rd.

Star Wars and Fortnite have crossed over several times before, including the memorable debut of Emperor Palpatine's "The Dead Speak!" speech, which arrived ahead of the theatrical release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

Other previous collaborations between Lucasfilm and Fortnite have introduced Indiana Jones and Star Wars characters like Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia Organa, and Han Solo into the game's Battle Royale mode.

More Disney-owned characters from the Marvel superhero universe and The Nightmare Before Christmas have also found their way into Fortnite.

Watch Fortnite | Star Wars Returns:

What they’re saying:

This latest collaboration between Fortnite and Star Wars arrives on May 3rd.

