New VR Game “Alien: Rogue Incursion” Announced

A new horror VR game based on Alien will be released this holiday season.

What’s Happening:

Alien: Rogue Incursion is a new game from 20th Century Games and Survios.

Variety reports

The game “fully immerses players in a harrowing VR journey deep into the Alien universe with an all-new storyline of an ultimate mission that tests their courage, wits, and skill to survive the terrors of the ‘Perfect Organism.'”

The game will be released this holiday season.

What They’re Saying:

TQ Jefferson, chief product officer at Survios: “Our team at Survios are huge fans of ‘Alien’ and have been building ‘Alien: Rogue Incursion’ for a long time, honing our ability to pair the most technically advanced, immersive, and engaging VR experiences with best-in-class franchises. This fully original story embraces all our favorite elements from 45 years of ‘Alien,’ from kinetic action and heart-pounding exploration to our terrifyingly resourceful Xenomorphs that will truly make your skin crawl. We can’t wait for fans to get their hands on it this holiday season.”

