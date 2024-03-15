Aspyr’s “Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection” Plagued with Issues on Launch Day

Video game company Aspyr is under a lot of heat after the terrible launch of Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection.

What’s Happening:

IGN reports Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection has been completely abysmal.

has been completely abysmal. The game, launching yesterday, received a 21% positive rating on Steam.

Based on reports, the servers were completely overloaded, with flagrant connectivity issues plaguing the game’s release.

While Aspyr did add more servers within hours of the launch, it didn’t alleviate the problems.

On top of that, PC mouse sensitivity and aiming issues have also been a huge concern for players who were able to connect properly.

What They’re Saying:

Aspyr statement on the game’s launch: "Since launch, we’ve been working to address these issues and increase network stability, and we will continue our efforts until our network infrastructure is stabilized to prevent further outages," the statement said.

