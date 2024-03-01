“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Original Video Game Soundtrack” Vinyl Album Available Now

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Original Video Game Soundtrack vinyl album is available today. The 2-LP vinyl edition offers fans an immersive musical experience from the acclaimed video game.
- The soundtrack, comprised of 27 tracks, will be pressed on 180-gram colored vinyl and presented in heavyweight gatefold jackets with a matte satin coating.
- To enhance the collector's experience, the vinyl will be accompanied by an 11″ x 11″ four-page booklet, providing a glimpse into the creative process behind the mesmerizing score.
- The album is produced by Nick Laviers, Stephen Barton, Gordy Haab, Alan Meyerson and Steve Schnur.
- Last month, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor composers Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab received a GRAMMY Award in the Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media category.
- Barton and Haab also won an SCL (Society of Composers and Lyricists) Award in the Outstanding Original Score for Interactive Media category.
- You can order your copy here.
About Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor continues the story of Cal Kestis. This narratively driven, single player title picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and follows Cal’s increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness.