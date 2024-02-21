“Epic Mickey Rebrushed” Announced For Nintendo Switch

Hope you still have some cans of paint and thinner in the garage, as Epic Mickey is returning.
What’s Happening:
- Epic Mickey Rebrushed was announced today by Nintendo, bringing back one of the most inventive video game titles Disney has ever released.
- Initially released in 2010 for the Wii, players travel through the worlds of Disney as they’ve been overtaken by darkness. Thanks to Mickey’s use of paint and thinner, you work to restore order in the once-magical world.
- The brand has been stagnant for years, but today it was announced that an HD update would be released for the Nintendo Switch.
- Epic Mickey Rebrushed will be released later this year.
