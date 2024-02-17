51st Annie Awards – Winners Updated Live!

Tonight marks the 51st Annie Awards, celebrating the very best in the world of animation over the last year. Follow along with us live tonight as the ceremony progresses, starting at 7:00 PM Pacific Time, from UCLA’s Royce Hall in California.
Below you will find the full list of nominees, with winners shown in bold once they are announced. In the world of Disney, for the majority of our readers, Pixar’s Elemental has been nominated in six categories, and several nominations have been given to Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Star Wars: Visions, Star Wars: Ahsoka, Marvel’s What If, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, and Play Date with Winnie The Pooh are also represented in tonight’s nominations, among others.
Stay tuned as this page will be updated live throughout the night as the winners are announced!
Best Student Film
- From The Top – Rich Farris
- Quem Salva – Laure Devin, Maxime Bourstin, Nathan Medam, Charles Hechinger, Titouan Jaouen
- Kolaj – Besen Dilek
- The Little Poet – Justine King
- La quête de l’humain – Mélina IENCO, Lucie JURIC, Caroline LEIBEL, Faustine MERLE, Claire PELLET
Best Short Subject
- Carne de Dios – Ojo Raro & Fedora Productions
- Daffy in Wackyland – Warner Bros. Animation
- HUMO – Outik Animation, 3rd Street Video, Mindsoup Entertainment, IMCINE
- PINA – Punchline Cinema / Next Days Films
- WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko – ElectroLeague
Best Production Design in an Animated TV/Media Production
- Blue Eye Samurai, Episode: The Great Fire of 1657 – A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions – Toby Wilson, James Wilson, Emil Mitev
- Scavengers Reign, Episode: The Storm – Max in association with Titmouse Animation and Green Street – Charles Huettner, Jonathan Djob Nkondo, Pauline Mauvière, Hugo Moreno, Jon Juarez
- Star Wars: Visions, Episode: Sith – Lucasfilm Ltd. – Carlos Salgado
- What If…?, Episode: What if… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps? – Marvel Studios – Paul Lasaine, Kristina Vardazaryan, Cynthia Halley, Ryan Magno, Simon Dunsdon
Best Production Design in an Animated Feature Production
- Elemental – Pixar Animation Studios – Don Shank, Maria Yi, Dan Holland, Jennifer Chang, Laura Meyer
- Nimona – Annapurna Animation for Netflix – Aidan Sugano, Jeff Turley
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Sony Pictures Animation – Patrick O’Keefe, Dean Gordon
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies, Yashar Kassai, Arthur Fong, Tiffany Lam
- The Boy and the Heron – Studio Ghibli / Distributed by GKIDS – Yoji Takeshige
Best Special Production
- Invincible: Atom Eve – Amazon MGM Studios, Skybound Entertainment
- Shape Island: The Winter Blues – Bix Pix Entertainment in association with Apple
- Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie – WildBrain Studios in association with Apple
- The Smeds and The Smoos – Magic Light Pictures
- The Velveteen Rabbit – Magic Light Pictures in association with Apple
Best Sponsored Production
- “Video Games” by Tenacious D – Pinreel Inc.
- Alzheimer’s Research UK ‘Change The Ending’ – Passion Pictures
- Laugh Track – The National (featuring Phoebe Bridgers) – Bernard Derriman
- Up in smoke – NOMINT
Music in an Animated TV/Media Production
- Animaniacs, Episode: Talladega Mice – Warner Brothers Animation/Amblin Entertainment/HULU Originals – Steven Bernstein, Julie Bernstein
- Babylon 5: The Road Home, Special Production – Warner Bros. Animation – Michael McCuistion, Kristopher Carter, Lolita Ritmanis
- Pacemaker, Short Film – A Running Commentary – Christopher Lennertz
- Star Wars: Visions, Episode: Aau’s Song – Lucasfilm Ltd. – Markus Wormstorm, Nadia Darries, Dineo du Toit
- The Smeds and the Smoos, Short Film – Magic Light Pictures – René Aubry
Music in an Animated Feature Production
- Elemental – Pixar Animation Studios – Thomas Newman, Ari “LAUV” Leff
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Sony Pictures Animation – Daniel Pemberton, Metro Boomin
- Suzume – CoMix Wave Films Inc. and STORY inc. – Kazuma Jinnouchi, RADWIMPS
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- The Boy and the Heron – Studio Ghibli / Distributed by GKIDS – Joe Hisaishi
Character Design in an Animated TV/Media Production
- Clone High, Episode: Let’s Try This Again – Max in association with Lord Miller, Doozer, ShadowMachine, and MTV Entertainment – Tara Billinger
- Jessica’s Big Little World, Episode: Bedtime Routine – Cartoon Network Studios – Nick Winn
- Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, Episode: You Give Me Heart – Triggerfish Animation for Disney+ – Lesego Vorster
- Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Episode: The Beyonder – Disney Television Animation / Cinema Gypsy Productions – Jose Lopez
- Spirit Rangers, Episode: Water Protectors – Laughing Wild / Netflix – Marie Delmas
Character Design in an Animated Feature Production
- Elemental – Pixar Animation Studios – Maria Yi
- Merry Little Batman – Amazon MGM Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment – Nikolas Ilić
- Nimona – Annapurna Animation for Netflix – Aidan Sugano
- Robot Dreams – Arcadia Motion Pictures – Daniel Fernandez Casas
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Sony Pictures Animation – Jesús Alonso Iglesias
Character Animation in a Video Game
- Atomic Heart – Mundfish – Mundfish Animation Team
- Hogwarts Legacy – Avalanche Software – The Hogwarts Legacy Animation Team
- Let’s! Revolution! – BUCK – BUCK Animation Team
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games – Insomniac Games Animation Team
- Teslagrad 2 – Rain Games – Aslak Helgesen
Character Animation in a Live Action Production
- Ahsoka – FX Production Company: Wētā FX – Production Company: Lucasfilm Ltd., FX Production Company: Industrial Light & Magic – Rick O’Connor, Mike Beaulieu, Stewart Alves, Kevin Reuter, Wai Kit Wan
- Cocaine Bear – Production Company: Wētā FX, FX Production Company: Wētā FX – Carmelo Leggiero, Steve Braggs, Kevin Kelm, Cedric Enriquez Canlas, Kane Elferink
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Production Company: Marvel Studios, FX Production Company: Framestore Fernando Herrera, Chris Hurtt, Nathan McConnel, Daniel Cabral, Chris McGaw
- The Little Mermaid – Production Company: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, FX Production Company: Framestore – Pablo Grillo, Kayn Garcia, Ferran Casas, Stuart Ellis, Joseph Lewis
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Production Company: Wētā FX, FX Production Company: Wētā FX – Kevin Estey, Kai-Hua Lan, Blaine Toderian, Richard John Moore, Joseph Leong
Character Animation in an Animated TV/Media Production
- Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, Episode: The Winter King – Cartoon Network Studios – Alex Small-Butera
- Blue Eye Samurai, Episode: Episodes 101, 104 and 106 – A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions – Alex Bard
- Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, Episode: Moremi, Surf Sangoma, Stardust – Triggerfish Animation for Disney+ – Andre DeVilliers
- Star Wars: Visions, Episode: I Am Your Mother – Lucasfilm Ltd. – Laurie Sitzia
- THE AMAZING DIGITAL CIRCUS: PILOT, Episode: 1 – Glitch Productions – Kevin Temmer
Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production
- Elemental – Pixar Animation Studios – Jessica Torres
- Nimona – Annapurna Animation for Netflix – Toby Seale
- Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – DreamWorks Animation – Prashanth Cavale
- Suzume – CoMix Wave Films Inc. and STORY inc. – Kenichi Tsuchiya
- The Boy and the Heron – Studio Ghibli / Distributed by GKIDS – Takeshi Honda
Animated Effects in an Animated TV/Media Production
- Blue Eye Samurai, Episode: All Evil Dreams and Angry Words – A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions, Blue Spirit – Thomas Decaens, Karl Burtin, Laurent Bretonniere
- Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, Episode: Moremi – Triggerfish Animation for Disney+, Lucan -Matthew Dunwoody, Dmitry Sarkisov, Podchasha Yuri Anatolyevich, Richard Bothma, Emile Van Straaten
- Star Wars: Visions, Episode: Sith – Lucasfilm Ltd., El Guiri Studios – Jonatan Catalán, Alberto Sánchez, Phoebe Arjona, Virginia Cantaro, Rubén Hinarejos
- The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday, Episode: The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday – DreamWorks Animation, DreamWorks Animation and 88 Pictures – Sateesh Malla, Russell Richardson Jr., Akash Gopal, Basavaraj P, Kevin Rumold
- What If…?, Episode: 206 – Marvel Studios, SDFX Studios – Ryan Barringer, Rajkumar Gurudu, Bipin Kumar Patra, Pranil Ravindra Mahajan
Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget – Netflix Presents An Aardman Production, Aardman Production – Charles Copping, Jon Biggins, Jim Lewis, Rich Spence, Martin Lipmann
- Elemental – Pixar Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios – Chris Chapman, Tim Speltz, Krzysztof Rost, Amit Baadkar, Ravindra Dwivedi
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Sony Pictures Animation, Sony Pictures Imageworks – Pav Grochola, Filippo Maccari, Naoki Kato, Nicola Finizio, Edmond Boulet-Gilly
- Suzume – CoMix Wave Films Inc. and STORY inc. / distributed by Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures and TOHO – CoMix Wave Films Inc. and STORY inc. – Yoshitaka Takeuchi, Hiroyuki Seshita, Ryosuke Tsuda
- The Peasants – Breakthru Films – Breakthru Productions – Lukasz Mackiewicz, Kamil Polak
Editing in an Animated TV/Media Production
- Blue Eye Samurai, Episode 105: The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride – A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions – Yuka Shirasuna
- Hilda, Episode: Chapter 6: The Forgotten Lake – Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks – John Mckinnon, Mike Stefanelli
- I Am Groot, Episode: Groot’s Snow Day – Marvel Studios – Dan Urrutia
- Star Wars: Visions, Episode: Screecher’s Reach – Lucasfilm Ltd. – Richie Cody, ACE, BFE
- The Legend of Vox Machina, Episode: The Sunken Tomb – Amazon MGM Studios, Critical Role Productions, Titmouse – Todd Raleigh, Joelle Kristy
Editing in an Animated Feature Production
- Elemental – Pixar Animation Studios – Stephen Schaffer, Amera Rizk, Gregory Snyder, Jen Jew, Kevin Rose-Williams
- Leo – Happy Madison for Netflix – Patrick Voetberg, Joseph Titone, Darrian M. James, Danny Miller, Brian Robinson
- Nimona – Annapurna Animation for Netflix – Randy Trager, Erin Crackel, Stephen Schwartz, Ashley Calle
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Sony Pictures Animation – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Editorial Team
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies – Greg Levitan, Illya Quinteros, David Croomes, Myra Owyang
Voice Acting in an Animated TV/Media Production
- Archer, Episode: Keys Open Doors – FX Productions – Aisha Tyler (Character: Lana Kane)
- Craig Before The Creek, Episode: Craig Before The Creek – Cartoon Network Studios – Vico Ortiz (Character: Serena)
- Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Episode: Moon Girl Landing – Disney Television Animation / Cinema Gypsy Productions – Diamond White (Character: Lunella Lafayette / Moon Girl)
- Solar Opposites, Episode: The Re-Visibility Bouillabaisse – 20th Television Animation – Dan Stevens (Character: Korvo)
- The Velveteen Rabbit, Episode: The Velveteen Rabbit – Magic Light Pictures in association with Apple – Alex Lawther (Character: Velveteen Rabbit)
Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production
- Merry Little Batman – Amazon MGM Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment – David Hornsby (Character: Joker)
- Migration – Illumination – Tresi Gazal (Character: Gwen)
- Nimona – Annapurna Animation for Netflix – Chloë Grace Moretz (Character: Nimona)
- Suzume – CoMix Wave Films Inc. and STORY inc. – Hokuto Matsumura (Character: Souta Munakata)
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Illumination – Jack Black (Character: Bowser)
Writing in an Animated TV/Media Production
- Blue Eye Samurai, Episode: Episode 105: The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride – A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions – Amber Noizumi
- Only You: An Animated Shorts Collection, Episode: Yellowbird – An Afterman production in association with Max/Warner Bros. Discovery – Tsvetelina Zdraveva, Jerred North
- Rosie’s Rules, Episode: Time Trouble – 9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films – Leyani Diaz, Maria Escobedo, Jennifer Hamburg
- Scavengers Reign, Episode: The Reunion – Max in association with Titmouse Animation and Green Street – Sean Buckelew
- Rock, Paper, Scissors, Episode: Birthday Police – Nickelodeon Animation Studios – Josh Lehrman, Kyle Stegina, Aram Spencer Porter, Julia Prescott, Mike Trapp
Writing in an Animated Feature Production
- Nimona – Annapurna Animation for Netflix – Robert L. Baird, Lloyd Taylor
- Robot Dreams – Arcadia Motion Pictures – Pablo Berger
- Suzume – CoMix Wave Films Inc. and STORY inc. / distributed by Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures and TOHO Makoto Shinkai
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies – Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Jeff Rowe, Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit
- The Boy and the Heron – Studio Ghibli / Distributed by GKIDS – Hayao Miyazaki
Best TV/Media Production for Preschool Children
- Batwheels, Episode: To the Batmobile! – Warner Bros. Animation
- Ghee Happy, Episode: Navagraha – Ghee Happy Studio
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh, Episode: Piglet, Tigger and the Cardboard Box – Oddbot Inc.
- StoryBots: Answer Time, Episode: Fractions – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
- The Creature Cases, Episode: The Forest Food Bandit – Silvergate Media / TeamTO / Netflix
Best TV/Media Production for Children
- CURSES!, Episode: The Baboon Temple – DreamWorks Animation in association with Apple
- Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Episode: The Beyonder – Disney Television Animation / Cinema Gypsy Productions
- My Dad the Bounty Hunter Episode: Bizarre Ride – A Netflix Series
- Shape Island, Episode: 105B Square’s Special Place – Bix Pix Entertainment in association with Apple
- Hilda, Episode: Chapter 8: The Fairy Isle – Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
Best TV/Media Production for Mature Audiences
- Big Mouth, Episode: The International Show – Netflix
- Blue Eye Samurai, Episode: Pilot: Hammerscale – A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions
- Bob’s Burgers, Episode: Amelia – 20th Television Animation
- Capsules, Episode: Tomato Kitchen – Bilibili / Studio Reflection
- Scavengers Reign, Episode: The Signal – Max in association with Titmouse Animation and Green Street
Best TV/Media Production, Limited Series
- Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, Episode: Enkai – Triggerfish Animation Studio & Blinkink
- Only You: An Animated Shorts Collection, Episode: Yellowbird – An Afterman production in association with Max/Warner Bros. Discovery
- Pokémon: Path to the Peak, Episode: 1 – The Pokémon Company International
Storyboarding in an Animated TV/Media Production
- Craig Before The Creek, Episode: Craig Before The Creek – Cartoon Network Studios – Erik Fountain
- Fright Krewe, Episode: The Blood Awakening, Part 1 – DreamWorks Animation – Leah Artwick
- Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Episode: Never Give Up – Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Television – Kristine Lee
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, Episode: Apok-ta-pokalypse Now, Part II – DreamWorks Animation – Grace Liu
- Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Episode: Goodnight Moon Girl “Run the Rink” – Disney Television Animation / Cinema Gypsy Productions – Ben Juwono
Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget – Netflix Presents An Aardman Production – Richard Phelan
- Nimona – Annapurna Animation for Netflix – Esteban Bravo
- Robot Dreams – Arcadia Motion Pictures – Maca Gil
- Suzume – CoMix Wave Films Inc. and STORY inc. – Makoto Shinkai
- The Boy and the Heron – Studio Ghibli / Distributed by GKIDS – Hayao Miyazaki
Directing in an Animated TV/Media Production
- Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, Episode: Moremi – Triggerfish Animation Studio & Lucan Studio – Shofela Coker, Andrew McNally
- My Dad the Bounty Hunter, Episode: Bizarre Ride – A Netflix Series – Kenji Ono, Kai Akira, Patrick Harpin
- Pokémon Concierge, Episode: #2 What’s on Your Mind, Psyduck? – dwarf studios for Netflix – Iku Ogawa
- Scavengers Reign, Episode: The Fall – Max in association with Titmouse Animation and Green Street – Diego Porral
- Star Wars: Visions, Episode: Screecher’s Reach – Lucasfilm Ltd. – Paul Young
Directing in an Animated Feature Production
- Nimona – Annapurna Animation for Netflix – Nick Bruno, Troy Quane
- Robot Dreams – Arcadia Motion Pictures – Pablo Berger, Benoît Feroumont
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Sony Pictures Animation – Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies – Jeff Rowe, Kyler Spears
- The Boy and the Heron – Studio Ghibli / Distributed by GKIDS – Hayao Miyazaki
Best Animated Independent Feature
- Ernest & Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia – Folivari, Mélusine Productions, Studio Canal / Distributed by GKIDS
- Four Souls of Coyote – Cinemon Entertainment
- Robot Dreams – Arcadia Motion Pictures
- The Inventor – Curiosity Studios
- White Plastic Sky – SALTO Films & Artichoke
Best Animated Feature
- Nimona – Annapurna Animation for Netflix
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Sony Pictures Animation
- Suzume – CoMix Wave Films Inc. and STORY inc.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies
- The Boy and the Heron – Studio Ghibli / Distributed by GKIDS