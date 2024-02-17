51st Annie Awards – Winners Updated Live!

Tonight marks the 51st Annie Awards, celebrating the very best in the world of animation over the last year. Follow along with us live tonight as the ceremony progresses, starting at 7:00 PM Pacific Time, from UCLA’s Royce Hall in California.

Below you will find the full list of nominees, with winners shown in bold once they are announced. In the world of Disney, for the majority of our readers, Pixar’s Elemental has been nominated in six categories, and several nominations have been given to Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Star Wars: Visions, Star Wars: Ahsoka, Marvel’s What If, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, and Play Date with Winnie The Pooh are also represented in tonight’s nominations, among others.

Best Student Film

From The Top – Rich Farris

– Rich Farris Quem Salva – Laure Devin, Maxime Bourstin, Nathan Medam, Charles Hechinger, Titouan Jaouen

– Laure Devin, Maxime Bourstin, Nathan Medam, Charles Hechinger, Titouan Jaouen Kolaj – Besen Dilek

– Besen Dilek The Little Poet – Justine King

La quête de l’humain – Mélina IENCO, Lucie JURIC, Caroline LEIBEL, Faustine MERLE, Claire PELLET

Best Short Subject

Carne de Dios – Ojo Raro & Fedora Productions

– Ojo Raro & Fedora Productions Daffy in Wackyland – Warner Bros. Animation

– Warner Bros. Animation HUMO – Outik Animation, 3rd Street Video, Mindsoup Entertainment, IMCINE

– Outik Animation, 3rd Street Video, Mindsoup Entertainment, IMCINE PINA – Punchline Cinema / Next Days Films

– Punchline Cinema / Next Days Films WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko – ElectroLeague

Best Production Design in an Animated TV/Media Production

Blue Eye Samurai, Episode: The Great Fire of 1657 – A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions – Toby Wilson, James Wilson, Emil Mitev

Scavengers Reign, Episode: The Storm – Max in association with Titmouse Animation and Green Street – Charles Huettner, Jonathan Djob Nkondo, Pauline Mauvière, Hugo Moreno, Jon Juarez

Episode: The Storm – Max in association with Titmouse Animation and Green Street – Charles Huettner, Jonathan Djob Nkondo, Pauline Mauvière, Hugo Moreno, Jon Juarez Star Wars: Visions, Episode: Sith – Lucasfilm Ltd. – Carlos Salgado

Episode: Sith – Lucasfilm Ltd. – Carlos Salgado What If…?, Episode: What if… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps? – Marvel Studios – Paul Lasaine, Kristina Vardazaryan, Cynthia Halley, Ryan Magno, Simon Dunsdon

Best Production Design in an Animated Feature Production

Elemental – Pixar Animation Studios – Don Shank, Maria Yi, Dan Holland, Jennifer Chang, Laura Meyer

– Pixar Animation Studios – Don Shank, Maria Yi, Dan Holland, Jennifer Chang, Laura Meyer Nimona – Annapurna Animation for Netflix – Aidan Sugano, Jeff Turley

– Annapurna Animation for Netflix – Aidan Sugano, Jeff Turley Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Sony Pictures Animation – Patrick O’Keefe, Dean Gordon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies, Yashar Kassai, Arthur Fong, Tiffany Lam

– Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies, Yashar Kassai, Arthur Fong, Tiffany Lam The Boy and the Heron – Studio Ghibli / Distributed by GKIDS – Yoji Takeshige

Best Special Production

Invincible: Atom Eve – Amazon MGM Studios, Skybound Entertainment

– Amazon MGM Studios, Skybound Entertainment Shape Island: The Winter Blues – Bix Pix Entertainment in association with Apple

– Bix Pix Entertainment in association with Apple Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie – WildBrain Studios in association with Apple

The Smeds and The Smoos – Magic Light Pictures

– Magic Light Pictures The Velveteen Rabbit – Magic Light Pictures in association with Apple

Best Sponsored Production

“Video Games” by Tenacious D – Pinreel Inc.

Alzheimer’s Research UK ‘Change The Ending’ – Passion Pictures

– Passion Pictures Laugh Track – The National (featuring Phoebe Bridgers) – Bernard Derriman

– Bernard Derriman Up in smoke – NOMINT

Music in an Animated TV/Media Production

Animaniacs , Episode: Talladega Mice – Warner Brothers Animation/Amblin Entertainment/ HULU

, Episode: Talladega Mice – Warner Brothers Animation/Amblin Entertainment/ Babylon 5: The Road Home, Special Production – Warner Bros. Animation – Michael McCuistion, Kristopher Carter, Lolita Ritmanis

Special Production – Warner Bros. Animation – Michael McCuistion, Kristopher Carter, Lolita Ritmanis Pacemaker, Short Film – A Running Commentary – Christopher Lennertz

– A Running Commentary – Christopher Lennertz Star Wars: Visions , Episode: Aau’s Song – Lucasfilm Ltd. – Markus Wormstorm, Nadia Darries, Dineo du Toit

The Smeds and the Smoos, Short Film – Magic Light Pictures – René Aubry

Music in an Animated Feature Production

Elemental – Pixar Animation Studios – Thomas Newman, Ari “LAUV” Leff

– Pixar Animation Studios – Thomas Newman, Ari “LAUV” Leff Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Sony Pictures Animation – Daniel Pemberton, Metro Boomin

Suzume – CoMix Wave Films Inc. and STORY inc. – Kazuma Jinnouchi, RADWIMPS

– CoMix Wave Films Inc. and STORY inc. – Kazuma Jinnouchi, RADWIMPS Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

– Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross The Boy and the Heron – Studio Ghibli / Distributed by GKIDS – Joe Hisaishi

Character Design in an Animated TV/Media Production

Clone High, Episode: Let’s Try This Again – Max in association with Lord Miller, Doozer, ShadowMachine, and MTV Entertainment – Tara Billinger

Episode: Let’s Try This Again – Max in association with Lord Miller, Doozer, ShadowMachine, and MTV Entertainment – Tara Billinger Jessica’s Big Little World , Episode: Bedtime Routine – Cartoon Network Studios – Nick Winn

, Episode: Bedtime Routine – Cartoon Network Studios – Nick Winn Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, Episode: You Give Me Heart – Triggerfish Animation for Disney+

Episode: You Give Me Heart – Triggerfish Animation for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Episode: The Beyonder – Disney Television Animation / Cinema Gypsy Productions – Jose Lopez

Spirit Rangers, Episode: Water Protectors – Laughing Wild / Netflix – Marie Delmas

Character Design in an Animated Feature Production

Elemental – Pixar Animation Studios – Maria Yi

– Pixar Animation Studios – Maria Yi Merry Little Batman – Amazon MGM Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment – Nikolas Ilić

– Amazon MGM Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment – Nikolas Ilić Nimona – Annapurna Animation for Netflix – Aidan Sugano

– Annapurna Animation for Netflix – Aidan Sugano Robot Dreams – Arcadia Motion Pictures – Daniel Fernandez Casas

– Arcadia Motion Pictures – Daniel Fernandez Casas Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Sony Pictures Animation – Jesús Alonso Iglesias

Character Animation in a Video Game

Atomic Heart – Mundfish – Mundfish Animation Team

Mundfish – Mundfish Animation Team Hogwarts Legacy – Avalanche Software – The Hogwarts Legacy Animation Team

– Avalanche Software – The Hogwarts Legacy Animation Team Let’s! Revolution! – BUCK – BUCK Animation Team

– BUCK – BUCK Animation Team Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games – Insomniac Games Animation Team

Teslagrad 2 – Rain Games – Aslak Helgesen

Character Animation in a Live Action Production

Ahsoka – FX Production Company: Wētā FX – Production Company: Lucasfilm Ltd., FX Production Company: Industrial Light & Magic – Rick O’Connor, Mike Beaulieu, Stewart Alves, Kevin Reuter, Wai Kit Wan

– FX Production Company: Wētā FX – Production Company: Lucasfilm Ltd., FX Production Company: Industrial Light & Magic – Rick O’Connor, Mike Beaulieu, Stewart Alves, Kevin Reuter, Wai Kit Wan Cocaine Bear – Production Company: Wētā FX, FX Production Company: Wētā FX – Carmelo Leggiero, Steve Braggs, Kevin Kelm, Cedric Enriquez Canlas, Kane Elferink

– Production Company: Wētā FX, FX Production Company: Wētā FX – Carmelo Leggiero, Steve Braggs, Kevin Kelm, Cedric Enriquez Canlas, Kane Elferink Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Production Company: Marvel Studios, FX Production Company: Framestore Fernando Herrera, Chris Hurtt, Nathan McConnel, Daniel Cabral, Chris McGaw

The Little Mermaid – Production Company: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, FX Production Company: Framestore – Pablo Grillo, Kayn Garcia, Ferran Casas, Stuart Ellis, Joseph Lewis

– Production Company: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, FX Production Company: Framestore – Pablo Grillo, Kayn Garcia, Ferran Casas, Stuart Ellis, Joseph Lewis Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Production Company: Wētā FX, FX Production Company: Wētā FX – Kevin Estey, Kai-Hua Lan, Blaine Toderian, Richard John Moore, Joseph Leong

Character Animation in an Animated TV/Media Production

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake , Episode: The Winter King – Cartoon Network Studios – Alex Small-Butera

, Episode: The Winter King – Cartoon Network Studios – Alex Small-Butera Blue Eye Samurai, Episode: Episodes 101, 104 and 106 – A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions – Alex Bard

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire , Episode: Moremi, Surf Sangoma, Stardust – Triggerfish Animation for Disney+ – Andre DeVilliers

, Episode: Moremi, Surf Sangoma, Stardust – Triggerfish Animation for Disney+ – Andre DeVilliers Star Wars: Visions, Episode: I Am Your Mother – Lucasfilm Ltd. – Laurie Sitzia

Episode: I Am Your Mother – Lucasfilm Ltd. – Laurie Sitzia THE AMAZING DIGITAL CIRCUS: PILOT, Episode: 1 – Glitch Productions – Kevin Temmer

Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production

Elemental – Pixar Animation Studios – Jessica Torres

– Pixar Animation Studios – Jessica Torres Nimona – Annapurna Animation for Netflix – Toby Seale

– Annapurna Animation for Netflix – Toby Seale Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – DreamWorks Animation – Prashanth Cavale

– DreamWorks Animation – Prashanth Cavale Suzume – CoMix Wave Films Inc. and STORY inc. – Kenichi Tsuchiya

– CoMix Wave Films Inc. and STORY inc. – Kenichi Tsuchiya The Boy and the Heron – Studio Ghibli / Distributed by GKIDS – Takeshi Honda

Animated Effects in an Animated TV/Media Production

Blue Eye Samura i, Episode: All Evil Dreams and Angry Words – A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions, Blue Spirit – Thomas Decaens, Karl Burtin, Laurent Bretonniere

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, Episode: Moremi – Triggerfish Animation for Disney+, Lucan -Matthew Dunwoody, Dmitry Sarkisov, Podchasha Yuri Anatolyevich, Richard Bothma, Emile Van Straaten

Episode: Moremi – Triggerfish Animation for Disney+, Lucan -Matthew Dunwoody, Dmitry Sarkisov, Podchasha Yuri Anatolyevich, Richard Bothma, Emile Van Straaten Star Wars: Visions , Episode: Sith – Lucasfilm Ltd., El Guiri Studios – Jonatan Catalán, Alberto Sánchez, Phoebe Arjona, Virginia Cantaro, Rubén Hinarejos

, Episode: Sith – Lucasfilm Ltd., El Guiri Studios – Jonatan Catalán, Alberto Sánchez, Phoebe Arjona, Virginia Cantaro, Rubén Hinarejos The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday, Episode: The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday – DreamWorks Animation, DreamWorks Animation and 88 Pictures – Sateesh Malla, Russell Richardson Jr., Akash Gopal, Basavaraj P, Kevin Rumold

Episode: The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday – DreamWorks Animation, DreamWorks Animation and 88 Pictures – Sateesh Malla, Russell Richardson Jr., Akash Gopal, Basavaraj P, Kevin Rumold What If…?, Episode: 206 – Marvel Studios, SDFX Studios – Ryan Barringer, Rajkumar Gurudu, Bipin Kumar Patra, Pranil Ravindra Mahajan

Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget – Netflix Presents An Aardman Production, Aardman Production – Charles Copping, Jon Biggins, Jim Lewis, Rich Spence, Martin Lipmann

– Netflix Presents An Aardman Production, Aardman Production – Charles Copping, Jon Biggins, Jim Lewis, Rich Spence, Martin Lipmann Elemental – Pixar Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios – Chris Chapman, Tim Speltz, Krzysztof Rost, Amit Baadkar, Ravindra Dwivedi

– Pixar Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios – Chris Chapman, Tim Speltz, Krzysztof Rost, Amit Baadkar, Ravindra Dwivedi Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Sony Pictures Animation, Sony Pictures Imageworks – Pav Grochola, Filippo Maccari, Naoki Kato, Nicola Finizio, Edmond Boulet-Gilly

Suzume – CoMix Wave Films Inc. and STORY inc. / distributed by Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures and TOHO – CoMix Wave Films Inc. and STORY inc. – Yoshitaka Takeuchi, Hiroyuki Seshita, Ryosuke Tsuda

– CoMix Wave Films Inc. and STORY inc. / distributed by Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures and TOHO – CoMix Wave Films Inc. and STORY inc. – Yoshitaka Takeuchi, Hiroyuki Seshita, Ryosuke Tsuda The Peasants – Breakthru Films – Breakthru Productions – Lukasz Mackiewicz, Kamil Polak

Editing in an Animated TV/Media Production

Blue Eye Samurai, Episode 105: The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride – A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions – Yuka Shirasuna

Hilda, Episode: Chapter 6: The Forgotten Lake – Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks – John Mckinnon, Mike Stefanelli

Episode: Chapter 6: The Forgotten Lake – Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks – John Mckinnon, Mike Stefanelli I Am Groot , Episode: Groot’s Snow Day – Marvel Studios – Dan Urrutia

Episode: Groot’s Snow Day – Marvel Studios – Dan Urrutia Star Wars: Visions , Episode: Screecher’s Reach – Lucasfilm Ltd. – Richie Cody, ACE, BFE

, Episode: Screecher’s Reach – Lucasfilm Ltd. – Richie Cody, ACE, BFE The Legend of Vox Machina, Episode: The Sunken Tomb – Amazon MGM Studios, Critical Role Productions, Titmouse – Todd Raleigh, Joelle Kristy

Editing in an Animated Feature Production

Elemental – Pixar Animation Studios – Stephen Schaffer, Amera Rizk, Gregory Snyder, Jen Jew, Kevin Rose-Williams

– Pixar Animation Studios – Stephen Schaffer, Amera Rizk, Gregory Snyder, Jen Jew, Kevin Rose-Williams Leo – Happy Madison for Netflix – Patrick Voetberg, Joseph Titone, Darrian M. James, Danny Miller, Brian Robinson

– Happy Madison for Netflix – Patrick Voetberg, Joseph Titone, Darrian M. James, Danny Miller, Brian Robinson Nimona – Annapurna Animation for Netflix – Randy Trager, Erin Crackel, Stephen Schwartz, Ashley Calle

– Annapurna Animation for Netflix – Randy Trager, Erin Crackel, Stephen Schwartz, Ashley Calle Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Sony Pictures Animation – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Editorial Team

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies – Greg Levitan, Illya Quinteros, David Croomes, Myra Owyang

Voice Acting in an Animated TV/Media Production

Archer , Episode: Keys Open Doors – FX Productions – Aisha Tyler (Character: Lana Kane)

, Episode: Keys Open Doors – FX Productions – Aisha Tyler (Character: Lana Kane) Craig Before The Creek, Episode: Craig Before The Creek – Cartoon Network Studios – Vico Ortiz (Character: Serena)

Episode: Craig Before The Creek – Cartoon Network Studios – Vico Ortiz (Character: Serena) Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Episode: Moon Girl Landing – Disney Television Animation / Cinema Gypsy Productions – Diamond White (Character: Lunella Lafayette / Moon Girl)

Episode: Moon Girl Landing – Disney Television Animation / Cinema Gypsy Productions – Diamond White (Character: Lunella Lafayette / Moon Girl) Solar Opposites , Episode: The Re-Visibility Bouillabaisse – 20th Television Animation – Dan Stevens (Character: Korvo)

, Episode: The Re-Visibility Bouillabaisse – 20th Television Animation – Dan Stevens (Character: Korvo) The Velveteen Rabbit, Episode: The Velveteen Rabbit – Magic Light Pictures in association with Apple – Alex Lawther (Character: Velveteen Rabbit)

Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production

Merry Little Batman – Amazon MGM Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment – David Hornsby (Character: Joker)

– Amazon MGM Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment – David Hornsby (Character: Joker) Migration – Illumination – Tresi Gazal (Character: Gwen)

– Illumination – Tresi Gazal (Character: Gwen) Nimona – Annapurna Animation for Netflix – Chloë Grace Moretz (Character: Nimona)

– Annapurna Animation for Netflix – Chloë Grace Moretz (Character: Nimona) Suzume – CoMix Wave Films Inc. and STORY inc. – Hokuto Matsumura (Character: Souta Munakata)

– CoMix Wave Films Inc. and STORY inc. – Hokuto Matsumura (Character: Souta Munakata) The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Illumination – Jack Black (Character: Bowser)

Writing in an Animated TV/Media Production

Blue Eye Samurai , Episode: Episode 105: The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride – A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions – Amber Noizumi

, Episode: Episode 105: The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride – A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions – Amber Noizumi Only You: An Animated Shorts Collection , Episode: Yellowbird – An Afterman production in association with Max/Warner Bros. Discovery – Tsvetelina Zdraveva, Jerred North

, Episode: Yellowbird – An Afterman production in association with Max/Warner Bros. Discovery – Tsvetelina Zdraveva, Jerred North Rosie’s Rules, Episode: Time Trouble – 9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films – Leyani Diaz, Maria Escobedo, Jennifer Hamburg

Episode: Time Trouble – 9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films – Leyani Diaz, Maria Escobedo, Jennifer Hamburg Scavengers Reign , Episode: The Reunion – Max in association with Titmouse Animation and Green Street – Sean Buckelew

, Episode: The Reunion – Max in association with Titmouse Animation and Green Street – Sean Buckelew Rock, Paper, Scissors, Episode: Birthday Police – Nickelodeon Animation Studios – Josh Lehrman, Kyle Stegina, Aram Spencer Porter, Julia Prescott, Mike Trapp

Writing in an Animated Feature Production

Nimona – Annapurna Animation for Netflix – Robert L. Baird, Lloyd Taylor

Annapurna Animation for Netflix – Robert L. Baird, Lloyd Taylor Robot Dreams – Arcadia Motion Pictures – Pablo Berger

Arcadia Motion Pictures – Pablo Berger Suzume – CoMix Wave Films Inc. and STORY inc. / distributed by Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures and TOHO Makoto Shinkai

CoMix Wave Films Inc. and STORY inc. / distributed by Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures and TOHO Makoto Shinkai Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies – Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Jeff Rowe, Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit

Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies – Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Jeff Rowe, Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit The Boy and the Heron – Studio Ghibli / Distributed by GKIDS – Hayao Miyazaki

Best TV/Media Production for Preschool Children

Batwheels, Episode: To the Batmobile! – Warner Bros. Animation

Episode: To the Batmobile! – Warner Bros. Animation Ghee Happy, Episode: Navagraha – Ghee Happy Studio

Episode: Navagraha – Ghee Happy Studio Playdate with Winnie the Pooh, Episode: Piglet, Tigger and the Cardboard Box – Oddbot Inc.

Episode: Piglet, Tigger and the Cardboard Box – Oddbot Inc. StoryBots: Answer Time, Episode: Fractions – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Episode: Fractions – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix The Creature Cases, Episode: The Forest Food Bandit – Silvergate Media / TeamTO / Netflix

Best TV/Media Production for Children

CURSES!, Episode: The Baboon Temple – DreamWorks Animation in association with Apple

Episode: The Baboon Temple – DreamWorks Animation in association with Apple Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Episode: The Beyonder – Disney Television Animation / Cinema Gypsy Productions

Episode: The Beyonder – Disney Television Animation / Cinema Gypsy Productions My Dad the Bounty Hunter Episode: Bizarre Ride – A Netflix Series

Episode: Bizarre Ride – A Netflix Series Shape Island, Episode: 105B Square’s Special Place – Bix Pix Entertainment in association with Apple

Episode: 105B Square’s Special Place – Bix Pix Entertainment in association with Apple Hilda, Episode: Chapter 8: The Fairy Isle – Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

Best TV/Media Production for Mature Audiences

Big Mouth, Episode: The International Show – Netflix

Episode: The International Show – Netflix Blue Eye Samurai, Episode: Pilot: Hammerscale – A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions

Episode: Pilot: Hammerscale – A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions Bob’s Burgers , Episode: Amelia – 20th Television Animation

Episode: Amelia – 20th Television Animation Capsules, Episode: Tomato Kitchen – Bilibili / Studio Reflection

Episode: Tomato Kitchen – Bilibili / Studio Reflection Scavengers Reign, Episode: The Signal – Max in association with Titmouse Animation and Green Street

Best TV/Media Production, Limited Series

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire , Episode: Enkai – Triggerfish Animation Studio & Blinkink

, Episode: Enkai – Triggerfish Animation Studio & Blinkink Only You: An Animated Shorts Collection , Episode: Yellowbird – An Afterman production in association with Max/Warner Bros. Discovery

, Episode: Yellowbird – An Afterman production in association with Max/Warner Bros. Discovery Pokémon: Path to the Peak, Episode: 1 – The Pokémon Company International

Storyboarding in an Animated TV/Media Production

Craig Before The Creek, Episode: Craig Before The Creek – Cartoon Network Studios – Erik Fountain

Episode: Craig Before The Creek – Cartoon Network Studios – Erik Fountain Fright Krewe , Episode: The Blood Awakening, Part 1 – DreamWorks Animation – Leah Artwick

, Episode: The Blood Awakening, Part 1 – DreamWorks Animation – Leah Artwick Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Episode: Never Give Up – Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Television – Kristine Lee

Episode: Never Give Up – Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Television – Kristine Lee Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight , Episode: Apok-ta-pokalypse Now, Part II – DreamWorks Animation – Grace Liu

, Episode: Apok-ta-pokalypse Now, Part II – DreamWorks Animation – Grace Liu Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Episode: Goodnight Moon Girl “Run the Rink” – Disney Television Animation / Cinema Gypsy Productions – Ben Juwono

Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget – Netflix Presents An Aardman Production – Richard Phelan

– Netflix Presents An Aardman Production – Richard Phelan Nimona – Annapurna Animation for Netflix – Esteban Bravo

– Annapurna Animation for Netflix – Esteban Bravo Robot Dreams – Arcadia Motion Pictures – Maca Gil

– Arcadia Motion Pictures – Maca Gil Suzume – CoMix Wave Films Inc. and STORY inc. – Makoto Shinkai

– CoMix Wave Films Inc. and STORY inc. – Makoto Shinkai The Boy and the Heron – Studio Ghibli / Distributed by GKIDS – Hayao Miyazaki

Directing in an Animated TV/Media Production

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire , Episode: Moremi – Triggerfish Animation Studio & Lucan Studio – Shofela Coker, Andrew McNally

, Episode: Moremi – Triggerfish Animation Studio & Lucan Studio – Shofela Coker, Andrew McNally My Dad the Bounty Hunter , Episode: Bizarre Ride – A Netflix Series – Kenji Ono, Kai Akira, Patrick Harpin

, Episode: Bizarre Ride – A Netflix Series – Kenji Ono, Kai Akira, Patrick Harpin Pokémon Concierge , Episode: #2 What’s on Your Mind, Psyduck? – dwarf studios for Netflix – Iku Ogawa

, Episode: #2 What’s on Your Mind, Psyduck? – dwarf studios for Netflix – Iku Ogawa Scavengers Reign, Episode: The Fall – Max in association with Titmouse Animation and Green Street – Diego Porral

Episode: The Fall – Max in association with Titmouse Animation and Green Street – Diego Porral Star Wars: Visions, Episode: Screecher’s Reach – Lucasfilm Ltd. – Paul Young

Directing in an Animated Feature Production

Nimona – Annapurna Animation for Netflix – Nick Bruno, Troy Quane

– Annapurna Animation for Netflix – Nick Bruno, Troy Quane ​​Robot Dreams – Arcadia Motion Pictures – Pablo Berger, Benoît Feroumont

– Arcadia Motion Pictures – Pablo Berger, Benoît Feroumont Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Sony Pictures Animation – Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson

– Sony Pictures Animation – Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies – Jeff Rowe, Kyler Spears

– Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies – Jeff Rowe, Kyler Spears The Boy and the Heron – Studio Ghibli / Distributed by GKIDS – Hayao Miyazaki

Best Animated Independent Feature

Ernest & Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia – Folivari, Mélusine Productions, Studio Canal / Distributed by GKIDS

– Folivari, Mélusine Productions, Studio Canal / Distributed by GKIDS Four Soul s of Coyote – Cinemon Entertainment

– Cinemon Entertainment Robot Dreams – Arcadia Motion Pictures

– Arcadia Motion Pictures The Inventor – Curiosity Studios

– Curiosity Studios White Plastic Sky – SALTO Films & Artichoke

Best Animated Feature