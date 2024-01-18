“Indiana Jones and the Great Circle” Trailer Shared by Lucasfilm Games and Bethesda

Indy is coming back! Lucasfilm Games and Bethesda are teaming up the new video game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and they shared the first trailer for it today.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle invites players to uncover one of history’s greatest mysteries

The new game will be a first-person, single-player adventure set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade.

The year is 1937, sinister forces are scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power connected to the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them – Indiana Jones. You’ll become the legendary archaeologist in this cinematic action-adventure game from MachineGames, the award-winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, and executive produced by Hall of Fame game designer Todd Howard.

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle is coming later this year to Xbox Series X|S and PC and will be available day one on Game Pass.

Check out the new trailer below:

Bethesda also shared an extensive gameplay reveal featuring insights from the creative team behind the game:

What they’re saying: