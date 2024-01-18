“Indiana Jones and the Great Circle” Trailer Shared by Lucasfilm Games and Bethesda

Indy is coming back! Lucasfilm Games and Bethesda are teaming up the new video game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and they shared the first trailer for it today.
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle invites players to uncover one of history’s greatest mysteries
- The new game will be a first-person, single-player adventure set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade.
- The year is 1937, sinister forces are scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power connected to the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them – Indiana Jones. You’ll become the legendary archaeologist in this cinematic action-adventure game from MachineGames, the award-winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, and executive produced by Hall of Fame game designer Todd Howard.
- Indiana Jones and The Great Circle is coming later this year to Xbox Series X|S and PC and will be available day one on Game Pass.
- Check out the new trailer below:
- Bethesda also shared an extensive gameplay reveal featuring insights from the creative team behind the game:
What they’re saying:
- Design Director Jens Andersson: “Our game is about putting you in the shoes of an iconic hero. Since we are doing this mostly in first-person, you have the chance to truly become Indy. First-person makes you part of this world – allowing you to explore and experience things more intimately. What will you do when you’re dropped into this adventure with your wits and your whip? The world of Indiana Jones is a world with mysteries around every corner, where you’re racing against the clock and outsmarting your enemies as you hunt down artifacts.”
- Senior Animator Rebecca Elfstrӧm Hidén: “It’s like two pieces of a puzzle that just fit so well together. We have big, sometimes crazy ideas that seem insane on paper, but they meshed really well with the franchise. You’ve got this amazing adventure that digs into the heart of the character and shines a light on all the things that made people fall in love with him in the first place, and then you’ve got these big, complex set pieces that just fit really well in there. Our DNA and the pillars of Indiana Jones just came together so naturally.”
- Game Director Jerk Gustafsson: “There are a lot of Indiana Jones fans at MachineGames. Most of us grew up with Indy and fell in love with the movies and the character when we were young. We’ve just got these ties to the character that go back decades. But even if you didn’t grow up with Indiana Jones, you know Indiana Jones. He’s a relatable type of hero and a true adventurer. That’s a legacy we want to share and be part of, and we want to build something interesting and genuine.”