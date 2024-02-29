Assorted Buffoonery: A Video Game Best Left Unplayed

Sometimes, Disney pops up in out-of-nowhere places. You might be scrolling and, what do ya know, there’s a Disney reference when you least expected it. Even more so, it’s a mention of a 2010 video game that you’re not sure anyone truly played and/or purchased.

This go around of “Assorted Buffoonery” brings to light Disney Channel All-Star Party, a “game” that was “sold” to “consumers” to capitalize on Disney Channel’s cultural high. The mini-game centric ordeal allows players to play as popular characters and acquire points through various themed games (and absolutely incoherent “quizzes”).

Smosh Games got their hands on a copy of the Wii title last week and proceeded to mock it in its entirety (rightfully so) while also coming to terms with the fact that they were all-in. Cast members Chanse and Angela compete against each other (and a virtual Demi Lovato) for bragging rights. What ensues is a comedic hullabaloo that will leave you gasping for air.

A personal highlight is the pair realizing the absurdity of giving out points for opinion based quizzes, which are the most prevalent mini-game within the title. Picking choices that are more “wacky”? For points? Who came up with this?! Absolute assorted buffoonery.

