Assorted Buffoonery: An “All The Stars” Cover For The Ages

Sometimes, the overall world of Disney can breed a certain specific level of unhinged comedy that brings me immense joy. Maybe it’s a small reference or an all-out comedic extravaganza, but I love the niche jokes that the company can help create.

I have wanted to bring to light some of the ridiculousness so I don’t feel alone. Having a spot to share this “assorted buffoonery” with a larger audience can spread some laughs and further hammer in the fact that The Walt Disney Company is culture.

For the first entry, I have to bring to light a video posted five years ago. “Throwing SchOscar” used to be the bridging of the teams behind the Attitudes and Ask Ronna podcasts to discuss the yearly awards season. As they would break down and productively judge the nominations, they would start every episode with their own covers of the nominated songs.

Now, for context, Ronna Glickman is a character created by comedian Jessica Chaffin. Ronna is New England-based, Jewish housewife with a penchant for the finer things in life. Her Massachusetts dialect is strong. Originally beginning as a part of the duo, Ronna & Beverly, she now hosts the podcast Ask Ronna. In it, her and co-host Bryan Safi (Attitudes, 9-1-1) give advice to listener questions.

All this to say, Safi and Glickman aren’t known for their vocal stylings. Yet, back in 2019, they decided to take on “All the Stars” from Black Panther. The nominated song was covered by the duo, with Safi taking on the SZA role and Glickman covering Kendrick Lamar’s part. What was created was a piece of art I strive to create on my own in this lifetime.

The specificity of the line readings. The decisions to add personal asides. The footage of Bryan Safi losing it off mic. It is the perfect bit of assorted buffoonery.