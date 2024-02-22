“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” Announces Major Update Coming To The Game

A new update is coming to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on the PS5 next month.
- The record-breaking and award-winning title from Insomniac Games is releasing a major title update next month.
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 version 1.002 will bring New Game+ to the title, meaning you can replay the game with a harder difficulty with your abilities and suit carrying over from the initial play.
- Ultimate Levels, Golden Gadget styles, and more will also be available to unlock upon replay.
- Through the Ultimate Levels, new suit styles will be available for Peter and Miles, including their Hellfire Gala suits.
- Updates are coming to Photo Mode, including the ability to change the time of day.
- Major accessibility updates are coming, including audio descriptions and a screen reader. Cinematic captions and high contrast outlines are included with those accessibility updates.
- Fly N’ Fresh suits will also be available for purchase (as seen in the above photo) from March 7th to April 5th. 100% of the $4.99 price for the suit will be donated to Gameheads, an organization working to empower low-income youth and youth of color to thrive in the video game industry.
- For more information on GameHeads and the update, you can head here.
