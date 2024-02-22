“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” Announces Major Update Coming To The Game

A new update is coming to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on the PS5 next month.

What’s Happening:

The record-breaking and award-winning title from Insomniac Games is releasing a major title update next month.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 version 1.002 will bring New Game+ to the title, meaning you can replay the game with a harder difficulty with your abilities and suit carrying over from the initial play.

version 1.002 will bring New Game+ to the title, meaning you can replay the game with a harder difficulty with your abilities and suit carrying over from the initial play. Ultimate Levels, Golden Gadget styles, and more will also be available to unlock upon replay.

Through the Ultimate Levels, new suit styles will be available for Peter and Miles, including their Hellfire Gala suits.

Updates are coming to Photo Mode, including the ability to change the time of day.

Major accessibility updates are coming, including audio descriptions and a screen reader. Cinematic captions and high contrast outlines are included with those accessibility updates.

Fly N’ Fresh suits will also be available for purchase (as seen in the above photo) from March 7th to April 5th. 100% of the $4.99 price for the suit will be donated to Gameheads, an organization working to empower low-income youth and youth of color to thrive in the video game industry.

For more information on GameHeads and the update, you can head here

More Marvel News: