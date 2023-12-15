Marvel Shares Concept Art for “Blade” Video Game

Fans have been buzzing since the announcement of the Marvel’s Blade video game last week. Today, Marvel shared a first look at some concept art for the highly anticipated game.

Arkane Lyon, the studio developing Marvel’s Blade , is offering a sneak peek at the concept art for the highly anticipated game.

Marvel and Arkane Lyon shared a few images from Sergey Kolesov and Jean-Luc Monnet.

Arkane Lyon has just begun development on the game, which will feature an original story with the studio’s signature immersive gameplay and world-class narrative.

Marvel’s Blade will take players to a quarantined section of Paris in the middle of a supernatural emergency. Vampires have emerged, terrorizing the city of lights and forcing Parisians to shelter inside their homes at night to wait for sunrise.