Trailer Revealed for “Marvel’s Blade” Video Game

Bethesda Softworks and Marvel Games have announced that video game developer Arkane Lyon is creating a new mature, single-player, third-person game based on the comic book hero Blade.

The game was announced at The Game Awards 2023 with a special announcement trailer.

Arkane Lyon has just begun development on the game, which will feature an original story with the studio’s signature immersive gameplay and world-class narrative.

Marvel’s Blade will take players to a quarantined section of Paris in the middle of a supernatural emergency. Vampires have emerged, terrorizing the city of lights and forcing Parisians to shelter inside their homes at night to wait for sunrise.

