Trailer Revealed for “Marvel’s Blade” Video Game

Bethesda Softworks and Marvel Games have announced that video game developer Arkane Lyon is creating a new mature, single-player, third-person game based on the comic book hero Blade.
- The game was announced at The Game Awards 2023 with a special announcement trailer.
- Arkane Lyon has just begun development on the game, which will feature an original story with the studio’s signature immersive gameplay and world-class narrative.
- Marvel’s Blade will take players to a quarantined section of Paris in the middle of a supernatural emergency. Vampires have emerged, terrorizing the city of lights and forcing Parisians to shelter inside their homes at night to wait for sunrise.
What they’re saying:
- Bill Rosemann, VP and Creative Director of Marvel Games: “In honor of Blade’s 50th anniversary, we have found the perfect match for the Daywalker in Arkane Lyon, a studio of uncompromising artists who continually push the boundaries of game design and innovation. In addition to their award-winning talent, it’s their personal passion and bold vision for our half-human, half-vampire iconoclast that makes this collaboration a perfect fit.”
- Dinga Bakaba, Game Director, Arkane Lyon: “As a kid of mixed origins, I felt a special connection to Blade—a hero with a dual heritage himself. The opportunity to put our spin on this character is a dream of mine and a challenge that our team embraces with a passion. We couldn’t be happier to put players in Blade’s boots, as he becomes the champion of my hometown of Paris, one stake at a time.”
- Sebastien Mitton, Co-Creative and Art Director, Arkane Lyon: “From his trench coat to his iconic sunglasses, Blade is a slick, stylish, and driven character. This project is the perfect opportunity to push Arkane’s art style into an even more modern and bold territory. The essence of our work lives at the junction of impactful ideas and innovative know-how.”