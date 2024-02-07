Marvel and Glass Cannon Team Up for a Role Playing Game Special

Marvel and the Glass Cannon Network teamed up to create an all new Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game where gamers can tune-in all while featuring the fan-favorite personalities from the Glass Cannon Network.

What’s Happening:

Marvel and the Glass Cannon Network have teamed up once again.

Today, gamers can tune-in to an all-new Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game actual play featuring the fan-favorite personalities from the Glass Cannon Network.

Dubbed “The Good Enoughs,” the Glass Cannon Network crew will bring their unique and hilarious brand of role-playing improv madness to the Marvel Multiverse in this giant-size two-hour special event, now available below.

In the special, narrator Troy Lavallee is joined by Skid Maher, Joe O’Brien, Matthew Capodicasa, Sydney Amanuel, and Marvel's spider-editor extraordinaire Nick Lowe, as he takes our group of heroes on an astonishingly hilarious adventure through New York City.

After receiving a tip from S.H.I.E.L.D. about the mysterious disappearance of Bruce Banner, the team decides to investigate a nearby abandoned power plant for any signs of nefarious activity.

But as they dig deeper, they quickly learn that things aren’t as they seem.

Can they save the day before time runs out? Will Peter ever ask MJ to the dance? Will Vision’s chili get cold?

Don't miss the action-packed, laugh-inducing mayhem that will leave you wondering if spandex suits come with built-in comedic timing!

This actual play provides both major laughs and helpful tips on how the game's mechanics work. Throughout the video, the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game page numbers are listed on-screen, easily guiding viewers right back to the book.

This Marvel and Glass Cannon Network collaboration follows many successful live plays at major events including San Diego Comic-Con, New York Comic Con, and Gen Con.

The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game and Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: The Cataclysm of Kang are now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Roll20, Demiplane, Target and wherever books are sold! Check out the video now and for more information visit marvel.com/rpg