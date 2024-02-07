Marvel and Glass Cannon Team Up for a Role Playing Game Special

Marvel and the Glass Cannon Network teamed up to create an all new Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game where gamers can tune-in all while featuring the fan-favorite personalities from the Glass Cannon Network.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel and the Glass Cannon Network have teamed up once again.
- Today, gamers can tune-in to an all-new Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game actual play featuring the fan-favorite personalities from the Glass Cannon Network.
- Dubbed “The Good Enoughs,” the Glass Cannon Network crew will bring their unique and hilarious brand of role-playing improv madness to the Marvel Multiverse in this giant-size two-hour special event, now available below.
- In the special, narrator Troy Lavallee is joined by Skid Maher, Joe O’Brien, Matthew Capodicasa, Sydney Amanuel, and Marvel's spider-editor extraordinaire Nick Lowe, as he takes our group of heroes on an astonishingly hilarious adventure through New York City.
- After receiving a tip from S.H.I.E.L.D. about the mysterious disappearance of Bruce Banner, the team decides to investigate a nearby abandoned power plant for any signs of nefarious activity.
- But as they dig deeper, they quickly learn that things aren’t as they seem.
- Can they save the day before time runs out? Will Peter ever ask MJ to the dance? Will Vision’s chili get cold?
- Don't miss the action-packed, laugh-inducing mayhem that will leave you wondering if spandex suits come with built-in comedic timing!
- This actual play provides both major laughs and helpful tips on how the game's mechanics work. Throughout the video, the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game page numbers are listed on-screen, easily guiding viewers right back to the book.
- This Marvel and Glass Cannon Network collaboration follows many successful live plays at major events including San Diego Comic-Con, New York Comic Con, and Gen Con.
- The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game and Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: The Cataclysm of Kang are now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Roll20, Demiplane, Target and wherever books are sold! Check out the video now and for more information visit marvel.com/rpg.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com