Marvel Snap Invites Players to Battle on Planet Hulk

Marvel Snap, the popular mobile game, is taking players to the site of one of Marvel’s most popular comic events ever: Plant Hulk.

Behold Skaar, the formidable son of the Hulk, known on Sakaar as the mightiest of warriors. His strength and courage are as legendary as his family tree.

SKAAR

Born fighting for his life amidst fire and pain in the savage world of Sakaar, the half-Hulk, half-Shadow warrior Skaar raises an angry sword against those who threaten his people and desires the power to destroy his enemies.

SEASON REWARDS

NEW CHARACTERS & MORE!

CAIERA

Caiera was one of the Shadow People, an extraterrestrial race who helped colonize the planet Sakaar. The Shadow People are linked to a primordial power that enables them to tap into the planet for additional strength. The Elders among the Shadows who raised Caiera recognized the Old Power in her and began her training. When she was 13, the extraterrestrial parasites called the Spikes overran her village, consuming her family and many others. Caiera was saved by Prince Angmo II of the imperial peoples, who planted an obedience disk into her so that she would be forced to serve him. Caiera eventually grew to become a lieutenant in the imperial Guard. When Angmo II succeeded to the imperial throne as the Red King, he made Caiera his Warbound Shadow, honoring the treaties between his people and the Shadow elders.

HERCULES

Son of the Olympus God-King Zeus and a mortal woman, Hercules is a legendary Greek demigod and a long-time Avenger.

MIEK

An insectoid native of Sakaar, Miek is a fierce fighter who allies himself with Bruce Banner, AKA Hulk, and joins the warriors known as the Warbound. Though his violent appetites lead to destruction that makes its way to Earth.

GRANDMASTER

When mortals meet this seven-foot tall, ancient figure with searing red eyes, they call him Grandmaster; when they part, they call him Sorrow . For countless eons, he watches the game of life across an infinite number of worlds, but living so long, eternity can get boring—and what better way to defeat boredom than to create games that can determine the fate of the universe? Let the games begin!

BETA RAY BILL

The Burning Galaxy was destroyed through the machinations of Surtur. The surviving Korbinites decided to choose a champion who they would follow to their new home. the Korbinite known as Beta Ray Bill was successful and was transformed into a cybernetic being resembling a fierce creature. The Korbinites then amassed their fleet, put themselves into stasis, and followed Beta's ship, Skuttlebutt. Bill fought legion

As the fleet approached the Milky Way galaxy, it was detected by a S.H.I.E.L.D. satellite. Nick Fury asked Thor to investigate. Thor was deemed a threat by Skuttlebutt, so Beta fought him. During the battle Thor was separated from his hammer, Mjolnir, and reverted to Donald Blake. Curious, Bill picked up Mjolnir and the hammer deemed him worthy, granting him the power of Thor. Skuttlebutt landed but both were transported to Asgard by Odin. Bill said the hammer should remain his as he had won it fairly.

Odin subsequently decreed the two battle in Skartheim to the death to see who would reclaim the hammer. Bill's Korbinite physiology gave him somewhat of an advantage in the lava-filled realm, and he was able to win. However, he refused to take Thor's life. It is believed that Odin chose this location to further test Bill's worthiness and to teach Thor a lesson. Mjolnir was returned to Thor, with Odin ordering the creation of the hammer Stormbreaker for Bill to use. Bill continued to protect his people and assist the Asgardians. He grew particularly close to Sif, who accompanied him to battle Surtur's demons.

RELEASE SCHEDULE

You can expect new cards to be released weekly—starting with last month’s Season Pass Card, Sebastian Shaw, releasing as a Series 5 card on January 2nd. January 2nd: Sebastian Shaw – Series 5 Release January 2nd: Caiera – Series 5 Release January 9th: Hercules – Series 5 Release January 16th: Miek – Series 4 Release January 23rd: Grand Master – Series 5 Release January 30th: Beta Ray Bill – Series 5 Release

New Series 4 and Series 5 cards appear in the Spotlight Cache and the Token Shop. As you level up your Collection Level, Spotlight Caches become available for you to unlock a Series 4, Series 5 card, Spotlight Variants, or more.

SPOTLIGHT CACHES

January 2nd:

Caiera

High Evolutionary

Nebula

January 9th:

Hercules

Werewolf By Night

Howard the Duck

January 16th:

Miek

Annihilus

The Phoenix Force

January 23rd:

January 30th:

Beta Ray Bill

Galactus

Elsa Bloodstone

BRAND NEW LOCATIONS

Great Portal: Add a random card with 10 or more Power to your hand.

Crown City: Whoever is winning here gets +4 Power at adjacent locations.

BRAND NEW VARIANTS

There are 40+ New Art Variants coming to the game this season—including 20 brand-new Pandart Studio variants in this month’s shop takeover!

Those variants include: Blue Marvel Death Deathlok Dracula Green Goblin Human Torch Invisible Woman Lady Sif Magneto Mister Negative Onslaught Professor X Shang-Chi Shuri Storm Sunspot Taskmaster The Infinaut The Phoenix Force Zero



TWITCH DROPS