New Images Released for Star Wars Outlaws Available August 30th

Star Wars Outlaws has released some new images for the first ever open world Star Wars game, coming August 30, 2024.

What’s Happening:

Check out some new images of Star Wars Outlaws for the new video game coming August 30, 2024.

They posted on their Instagram page

About Star Wars Outlaws:

Experience the first-ever open world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Explore distinct locations across the galaxy, both iconic and new.

Risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix.

Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.

