“Kingdom Hearts” Creative Team Send Supportive Messages As Game Releases On Steam

The release of Kingdom Hearts on Steam has brought two messages from the game’s creative team.
What’s Happening:
- Kingdom Hearts is now available to play through Steam.
- With the wide availability for the title, two members of the creative team released messages of support and excitement for the release.
- Hikaru Utada, the songwriter for the game, released a sweet message honoring the game’s legacy.
- Series director Tetsuya Nomura also shared his excitement about the game’s Steam launch, along with a mention of the in-the-works next title.
- Kingdom Hearts is now available to purchase on Steam.
