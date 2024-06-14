“Kingdom Hearts” Creative Team Send Supportive Messages As Game Releases On Steam

The release of Kingdom Hearts on Steam has brought two messages from the game’s creative team.

Kingdom Hearts is now available to play through Steam.

is now available to play through Steam. With the wide availability for the title, two members of the creative team released messages of support and excitement for the release.

Hikaru Utada, the songwriter for the game, released a sweet message honoring the game’s legacy.

Sharing a special Kingdom Hearts Steam launch day message from Hikaru Utada. pic.twitter.com/BEWdeL4U4g — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) June 13, 2024

Series director Tetsuya Nomura also shared his excitement about the game’s Steam launch, along with a mention of the in-the-works next title.

Presenting a message from series director Tetsuya Nomura to celebrate Kingdom Hearts launching on Steam this week! pic.twitter.com/GzfJYU9eQc — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) June 14, 2024

