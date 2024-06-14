“Kingdom Hearts” Creative Team Send Supportive Messages As Game Releases On Steam

The release of Kingdom Hearts on Steam has brought two messages from the game’s creative team.


What’s Happening:
  • Kingdom Hearts is now available to play through Steam.
  • With the wide availability for the title, two members of the creative team released messages of support and excitement for the release.
  • Hikaru Utada, the songwriter for the game, released a sweet message honoring the game’s legacy.

  • Series director Tetsuya Nomura also shared his excitement about the game’s Steam launch, along with a mention of the in-the-works next title.

  • Kingdom Hearts is now available to purchase on Steam.

