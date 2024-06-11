PS5’s “Spider-Man 2” Announces Eight New Suits

New Spidey suits are heading to Spider-Man 2 on the PS5.

What’s Happening:

  • A tweet from Marvel Games announced eight new suits coming to the successful video game.
  • The eight suits will be “inspired by racing, football, motorsports, and more”.
  • All eight suits will be available on June 18th.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
