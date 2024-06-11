PS5’s “Spider-Man 2” Announces Eight New Suits

New Spidey suits are heading to Spider-Man 2 on the PS5.
What’s Happening:
- A tweet from Marvel Games announced eight new suits coming to the successful video game.
- The eight suits will be “inspired by racing, football, motorsports, and more”.
- All eight suits will be available on June 18th.
