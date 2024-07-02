Squad Up Me Hearties, Yo Ho! Captain Jack Sparrow Sails Into Fortnite Later This Month

The iconic Johnny Depp character from Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean film series is officially joining the popular battle royale game this month. After being accidentally released a week ago, players who didn’t purchase the character will have the chance.

What’s Happening:

Radio Times

Fortnite collaboration will be released. As a part of the Cursed Sails Pass, Captain Jack Sparrow will join the Epic Games battle royale game as a new character skin.

The Cursed Sails Pass was accidentally released last week, giving Fortnite fans a sneak peak at what the questline will entail.

To be officially released on July 19th, the pass will cost 1,000 V-Bucks ($8.99) to unlock the premium track, which includes Jack and his additional moonlight skeleton variant.

Fortnite is available to play for free on all current gaming systems and on PC. Ratings vary based on game mode.

