Marvel’s Magneto Arrives in Fortnite

The mega popular battle royal game allows players to unlock the Marvel character in a new update. Bringing with it, players can now find a new mythic item during games.

What’s Happening:

Video Gamer

A part of the Chapter 5 Season 3 Bonus Rewards, players who own this season's battle pass can now complete in-game challenges to unlock the Marvel skin. Beyond the skin, the questline also contains several other accessories and cosmetics for the character, including an additional Magneto style. These styles will be available to unlock until the end of the season on August 16th.

In addition to the unlockable items, today’s update also includes the release of a new Mythic item, Magento’s Mythic Gauntlets. First shown in the Season 3 trailer, the item can be obtained by opening chests and supply drops in non-competitive battle royal games.

Introducing more Marvel content, Epic Games released the X-Men Bunker on the map. It is rumored to be a hint of a new Wolverine skin arriving in a few days.

