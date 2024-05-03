Star Wars Lands in Fortnite in Celebration of May the 4th

Fortnite and Star Wars are crossing over again. In celebration of May the 4th, galactic adventure has come to different parts of the Fortnite universe: LEGO Fortnite, Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, and Rocket Racing.

LEGO Fortnite

The Empire and Rebels are coming to your LEGO Fortnite world.

Players can side with the Rebels by building up the Rebel Village and using tools to keep the Empire at bay: Lightsabers Bowcasters DL-44 Blasters E-11 Blasters Thermal Detonators

Players can also make progress in the LEGO Pass: Rebel Adventure as they help out the Rebellion.

This Pass has unlockable rewards including Star Wars Builds and Decor, and the Chewbacca Outfit you’ll get just for upgrading to the Pass’ Premium Reward Track!

Battle Royale

Chewbacca has been captured and it’s up to you to rescue him! To save him from the claws of the Empire, you’ll need to head to a specific Imperial Roadblock. Chewbacca will cheer after being liberated, then follow you into battle with his trusty Bowcaster.

Players will also get their own Wookiee Bowcaster as a thanks for rescuing him.

Additionally, Darth Vader and the Stormtroopers will be returning to the game in the Lambda Shuttle. Defeat Vader in battle and you’ll be able to pick up his lightsaber. Use Darth Vader’s Lightsaber to block incoming fire and swing at enemies, and even throw it at your opponents.

Players can also take part in Star Wars Quests. You’ll receive a Battle Pass Level Up for completing five of these Quests, and the AWR Pack Back Bling for completing ten.

Battle Royale’s Star Wars Quests will be released in two phases during the crossover

The Star Wars bash in Battle Royale, including the Quests, will end May 14 at 9 AM ET.

Fortnite Festival

An area inspired by Mos Eisley’s famous Cantina will be coming to the Fortnite Festival Jam Stage on May 3.

Create your own version of the famous cantina band by getting up on stage with your friends, or just chill out and appreciate some sandy songs.

You can also unlock the Seven-string Hallikset Guitar by completing seven of Fortnite Festival’s Star Wars Quests.

These Quests go live 9 AM ET on May 3. For completing just four, you’ll unlock a Battle Pass Level Up.

Fortnite Festival’s Star Wars festivities, including the Quests, will be available until May 14 at 9 AM ET!

Rocket Racing

Star Wars Quests will also be flipping into Rocket Racing on May 3 at 9 AM ET, and more at 9 AM ET on May 7.

Complete seven of these Quests to unlock a Battle Pass Level Up and 14 to unlock the podracing-inspired Energy Binders Trail.

Starting May 3 at 9 AM ET, Rocket Racing will also have May the Fourth Quests. Complete four to unlock Anakin’s Podracer Decal and eight to unlock the Darth Maul Decal! Drive over to the dark side of the track.

Both sets of Quests will be available in Rocket Racing until May 20 at 9 PM ET.