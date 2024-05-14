Fortnite and Marvel Squad Up for New “Loki” Collaboration

Fortnite has teased a new Marvel collaboration on Instagram.

What’s Happening:

A new Fortnite x Marvel collab is dropping from the Battle Bus!

A series of four photos, showcasing Miss Minutes from the Disney+ Loki

While nothing has been confirmed about this teased collaboration, Miss Minutes can be seen asking players to help her babysit “a couple of Troublesome Timetravelers,” hinting at the possibility of multiple new characters that Fortnite players can add to their locker.

Fortnite has an extensive history with Marvel, having an entire season of the game dedicated to these popular superheroes and supervillains back in 2020.

And while the game does already have a Loki skin, it was only available in the July 2021 Fortnite Crew Pack, a monthly subscription program that provides members with exclusive skins and in-game currency.

Players have been hoping for a return of this ultra-popular character, and it sounds like they can look forward to what’s to come.

Fortnite is a massive, multi-player, online, battle-royale style game.

Player’s collect weapons and resources, eliminating other players at a chance to be the last person standing.

