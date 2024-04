Two new Thor: Ragnarok skins are available in the Fortnite Shop.

What’s Happening:

Fortnite has released two new character skins for purchase within the Fortnite Shop.

Shop. Sakaaran Champion Hulk and Hela Odinsdottir are both available to add to your character closet within Fortnite .

