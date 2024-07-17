“Ello Poppet!” — New Elizabeth Swann, Captain Barbossa and Davy Jones Skins Have Docked in Fortnite

In addition to Fortnite’s upcoming Cursed Sails Event Pass, several new skins and items featuring characters from Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean have docked in the in-game item shop.

Fortnite has announced that several new Pirates of the Caribbean skins have sailed into the in-game item shop ahead of the new Cursed Sails Event Pass.

In addition to Captain Jack Sparrow, which will be available exclusively through the premium track of the Cursed Sails Event Pass coming on July 19th, the game has added Elizabeth Swann, Davy Jones and Captain Barbossa skins.

Elizabeth Swann – 1,600 V-Bucks (About $14.50)

Includes skin (option to remove hat), Dead Man’s Chest backbling and Elizabeth’s Favor pickaxe.

Captain Barbossa – 1,500 V-Bucks (About $13.50)

Includes skin and Barbossa’s Sword pickaxe.

Davy Jones – 1,600 V-Bucks (About $14.50)

Includes skin, Lil Kraken backbling and Norrington’s Sacrifice pickaxe.

Player’s will also have the option to purchase the discounted Pirates of the Caribbean Bundle. The bundle includes all of the items above and the Davy’s Pipe Organ emote (500 V-Bucks/about $4.50 when purchased separately). With a cost of 3,400 V-Bucks (About $30.50), the bundle will save players 1,800 V-Bucks (About $16) compared to purchasing all items separately.

These in-game items are available now. Fortnite's item shop refreshes daily, so make sure you grab these treasures while you can!

You can checkout more details on the upcoming Cursed Sails Event Pass here.

