“Deadpool & Wolverine” Touts Record Breaking Opening Day Box Office

Deadpool & Wolverine is on the road to a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office.
What’s Happening:
- Variety is reporting that Deadpool & Wolverine had an out-of-this-world opening day in theaters.
- Friday (and preview screenings) brought in $96 million for the Marvel film.
- It has become the biggest domestic opening day of the year (beating Inside Out 2’s $62 million) and is the largest ever for an R-rated film.
- With an “A” Cinema Score and solid reviews from critics, it's set to become one of Marvel’s biggest opening weekends of all-time.
