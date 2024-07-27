“Deadpool & Wolverine” Touts Record Breaking Opening Day Box Office

Deadpool & Wolverine is on the road to a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office.

What’s Happening:

Variety is reporting

Friday (and preview screenings) brought in $96 million for the Marvel

It has become the biggest domestic opening day of the year (beating Inside Out 2 ’s $62 million) and is the largest ever for an R-rated film.

’s $62 million) and is the largest ever for an R-rated film. With an “A” Cinema Score and solid reviews from critics, it's set to become one of Marvel’s biggest opening weekends of all-time.

