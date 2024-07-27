“Deadpool & Wolverine” Touts Record Breaking Opening Day Box Office

by |
Tags: , , ,

Deadpool & Wolverine is on the road to a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office.

What’s Happening:

  • Variety is reporting that Deadpool & Wolverine had an out-of-this-world opening day in theaters.
  • Friday (and preview screenings) brought in $96 million for the Marvel film.
  • It has become the biggest domestic opening day of the year (beating Inside Out 2’s $62 million) and is the largest ever for an R-rated film.
  • With an “A” Cinema Score and solid reviews from critics, it's set to become one of Marvel’s biggest opening weekends of all-time.

More Marvel News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight