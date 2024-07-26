“MARVEL Contest of Champions” Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Deadpool, Wolverine, and More

MARVEL Contest of Champions is celebrating its 10th anniversary in a multitude of super ways.
What’s Happening:
- Kabam is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their popular game.
- A new trailer dropped today, highlighting Deadpool and Wolverine, for obvious reasons.
- Starting now through August 7th, players can participate in an in-game side quest Deadpool & Wolverine: Alpha Fight, including weekly quests, solo objectives, and the chance to earn rewards inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine.
- Deadpool’s in-game look has been updated to emulate that of the film and his modern suit.
- More updates are included with the 10th anniversary celebration, including the arrival of Champions Patriot and The Leader, the X-Magica Showcase, Spring of Sorrow Gauntlet, and more.
- For those at San Diego Comic-Con, Kabam has teamed up with Google Play to offer the Wheel of Champions, a larger-than-life prize wheel for fans to enjoy, whether or not they are attending the convention.
- You can download MARVEL Contest of Champions for iOS and Android here.
