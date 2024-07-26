“MARVEL Contest of Champions” Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Deadpool, Wolverine, and More

MARVEL Contest of Champions is celebrating its 10th anniversary in a multitude of super ways.

What’s Happening:

Kabam is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their popular game.

A new trailer dropped today, highlighting Deadpool and Wolverine, for obvious reasons.

Starting now through August 7th, players can participate in an in-game side quest Deadpool & Wolverine: Alpha Fight, including weekly quests, solo objectives, and the chance to earn rewards inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine .

. Deadpool’s in-game look has been updated to emulate that of the film and his modern suit.

More updates are included with the 10th anniversary celebration, including the arrival of Champions Patriot and The Leader, the X-Magica Showcase, Spring of Sorrow Gauntlet, and more.

For those at San Diego Comic-Con, Kabam has teamed up with Google Play to offer the Wheel of Champions, a larger-than-life prize wheel for fans to enjoy, whether or not they are attending the convention.

You can download MARVEL Contest of Champions for iOS and Android here

