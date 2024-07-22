Deadpool Redecorates Several Marvel X Accounts

The Merc with the Mouth is up to his usual hijinks. Several of Marvel’s X accounts have been madeover by the antihero in anticipation of Deadpool & Wolverine’s release.
What’s Happening:
- Deadpool has redecorated several of Marvel’s X accounts with brand new profile pictures.
- The new pictures, which all feature drawn art of Deadpool dressed as other Marvel heroes, arrived on the day of the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere.
- The practical joker is featured on the X accounts for Thor, Loki, The Avengers, Captain America, Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel, Ant-Man, and more!
- Deadpool & Wolverine is the first Deadpool film that exists within the MCU.
- Checkout some of the hilarious profile pictures below!
Read More: