Deadpool Redecorates Several Marvel X Accounts

The Merc with the Mouth is up to his usual hijinks. Several of Marvel’s X accounts have been madeover by the antihero in anticipation of Deadpool & Wolverines release.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadpool has redecorated several of Marvel’s X accounts with brand new profile pictures.
  • The new pictures, which all feature drawn art of Deadpool dressed as other Marvel heroes, arrived on the day of the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere. 
  • The practical joker is featured on the X accounts for Thor, Loki, The Avengers, Captain America, Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel, Ant-Man, and more!
  • Deadpool & Wolverine is the first Deadpool film that exists within the MCU.
  • Checkout some of the hilarious profile pictures below!

