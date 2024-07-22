Deadpool Designs a Cheeky Wolverine-Inspired Xbox Controller

Deadpool is not the only one getting “cheeked up” – as following the announcement of a cheeky Xbox controller designed by Deadpool, fans clamored for a Wolverine counterpart. Xbox has heard those wishes and will soon release a limited edition Xbox controller, with assets also designed by Deadpool.

What’s Happening:

In anticipation of Marvel Deadpool & Wolverine coming to theaters on July 26th and following the release of the Deadpool-designed custom Xbox Wireless Controller, fans around the globe clamored for Logan’s very own Adamantium-tough tush (on a controller, of course).

Deadpool even decided to “advertise” his bromance with Wolverine in the most Deadpool way possible – by slapping up a billboard in Alberta, Canada. Because nothing says “you’re my best bub” quite like renting out a massive sign in the place where you first popped your claws. It’s the superhero equivalent of a friendship bracelet, just way more… public.