Cheeky New Wireless Controller Designed by Deadpool Comes to Xbox

In anticipation of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine coming to theaters on July 26th, Deadpool himself has teamed up with Xbox to design a custom Xbox Wireless Controller that everyone will want to get their hands on.
What’s Happening:
- Modeled after Deadpool’s much-discussed, perfectly rounded tush, the Deadpool-designed controller is available for one lucky fan to enter for a chance to win via a global sweepstakes alongside other custom Xbox hardware.
- On July 22nd, the first 1,000 fans to purchase an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core from the Microsoft store will receive an exclusive Cable Guys Deadpool Controller Holder by EXG Pro to ‘enhance’ their gaming setup.
- Deadpool-themed controller holders are only available in North America and Canada and while supplies last.
- The appropriately named “Cheeky Controller” channels Deadpool’s buns of steel in its firm (yet surprisingly comfortable) grip. Designed by the Merc with a Mouth himself, it also comes clad in the anti-hero’s instantly recognizable—and might we add, incredibly flattering—red and black tactical suit.
- Beginning today, fans aged 18+ around the world can enter for a chance to win by following Xbox on X and reposting the official Xbox sweepstakes post.
- Gamers could also win custom Xbox hardware, including a custom Deadpool-inspired Xbox Series X and stand featuring foam versions of Deadpool’s trusty katanas, Bea and Arthur, and two Xbox Wireless Controllers.
- For additional content, fans can tune in to Twitch Xbox on July 22nd for the official live broadcast from the Deadpool & Wolverine red carpet premiere. Fans won’t want to miss this star-studded event! Fans can win prizes that even Wolverine will be keen to sink his claws into.
- Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine delivers the ultimate, iconic, cinematic team-up throwdown on July 26th.