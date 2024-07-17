Cheeky New Wireless Controller Designed by Deadpool Comes to Xbox

In anticipation of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine coming to theaters on July 26th, Deadpool himself has teamed up with Xbox to design a custom Xbox Wireless Controller that everyone will want to get their hands on.

What’s Happening:

Modeled after Deadpool’s much-discussed, perfectly rounded tush, the Deadpool-designed controller is available for one lucky fan to enter for a chance to win via a global sweepstakes alongside other custom Xbox hardware.

On July 22nd, the first 1,000 fans to purchase an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core from the Microsoft store will receive an exclusive Cable Guys Deadpool Controller Holder by EXG Pro to ‘enhance’ their gaming setup.

Deadpool-themed controller holders are only available in North America and Canada and while supplies last.

The appropriately named “Cheeky Controller” channels Deadpool’s buns of steel in its firm (yet surprisingly comfortable) grip. Designed by the Merc with a Mouth himself, it also comes clad in the anti-hero’s instantly recognizable—and might we add, incredibly flattering—red and black tactical suit.

Beginning today, fans aged 18+ around the world can enter for a chance to win by following Xbox on X and reposting the official Xbox sweepstakes post

Gamers could also win custom Xbox hardware, including a custom Deadpool-inspired Xbox Series X and stand featuring foam versions of Deadpool’s trusty katanas, Bea and Arthur, and two Xbox Wireless Controllers.