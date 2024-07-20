“There Were Grown Men Sobbing” – Executive Producer of “Deadpool & Wolverine” Recounts Crew Reactions to Hugh Jackman’s Yellow Suit

After over two decades of suiting up as Wolverine, Hugh Jackman has finally suited up in the superhero’s most iconic look. The nod to comic book history left many people emotional.

What’s Happening:

In an article on Deadline Marvel Deadpool & Wolverine were overwhelmed after seeing Hugh Jackman in Wolverine’s iconic yellow outfit for the first time.

were overwhelmed after seeing Hugh Jackman in Wolverine’s iconic yellow outfit for the first time. Executive producer Wendy Jacobson said it was “one of the craziest things” when everyone on set saw the Australian actor in the look. Continuing, she told Hey U Guys “It was the camera test. It was before we started shooting… And to see both of those guys, first of all, in costume together was just mind-blowing, but Hugh walking out in the yellow and blue, I mean, there were grown men sobbing on set. So we knew it was a very special thing.”

Fans of X-Men will recognize the nostalgic yellow spandex from the beloved 1990’s animated series. When Jackman took on the role for the first time in 2000, the character wore all black leather jumpsuits.

Director Shawn Levy shared his thoughts on the suit after a picture leaked last September exclaiming “Like the rest of the world, I’ve waited two decades to see Wolverine in a whole movie with Deadpool, and I don’t know if this is our last shot at Wolverine on screen, so I was going to make goddamned sure we get the old yellow and blue just once, and that we get it right.”

Co-star Ryan Reynolds shared with Variety that he had “never seen a crew reaction like that.” He continued by sharing the choice to use the iconic yellow suit was a “no-brainer.”

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theatres this Friday, July 26th.

